Nikto vo vlaku nepustil túto ženu (32) si sadnúť: A to ste ešte nevideli celú FOTO!

LONDÝN - Matka niekoľkomesačného bábätka musela stáť vo vlaku a popritom ho dojčiť, pretože nikto nebol ochotný sa postaviť a pustiť ju sadnúť. Ženu to tak rozhorčilo, že tento výjav odfotila a zverejnila na sociálnej sieti. Dnes už ohľaduplnosť ľuďom nič nehovorí a každý radšej pozerá do mobilu, než by si všímal svoje okolie.

Kate Hitchensová cestovala v utorok z Londýna do Wickfordu. Cesta trvala asi polhodinu a celú ju prestála. A navyše so svojím polročným synom Charliem na rukách, ktorého musela aj nadojčiť. Nikto vo vlaku jej totiž neuvoľnil miesto. Tridsaťdvaročná žena bola z toho tak rozčarovaná, že si túto situáciu musela odfotiť a zverejniť. "Kam sme to dospeli, keď matku s dieťaťom na rukách nikto nepustí si sadnúť vo vlaku? Nedokážem to jednoducho pochopiť. Nabuduúce, keď uvidíte niekoho s malým dieťaťom, pustite ho sadnúť," napísala na Instagrame.

Hitchensová uviedla, že pred vstupom do vlaku k nej boli ľudia milí a pomohli jej buginu vyniesť po schodoch. Vo vlaku jej vraj skôr jeden tínedžer ponúkol svoje miesto, no vtedy ešte Charlie pokojne ležal v bugine, tak Kate slušne ponuku odmietla. Neskôr sa ale syn začal obšívať a bolo jasné, že potrebuje nakŕmiť, tak to musela urobiť postojačky. "Cítila by som sa hlúpo, keby som si to rozmyslela a povedala, že to miesto predsa len chcem," dodala.