Nikto vo vlaku nepustil túto ženu (32) si sadnúť: A to ste ešte nevideli celú FOTO!
LONDÝN - Matka niekoľkomesačného bábätka musela stáť vo vlaku a popritom ho dojčiť, pretože nikto nebol ochotný sa postaviť a pustiť ju sadnúť. Ženu to tak rozhorčilo, že tento výjav odfotila a zverejnila na sociálnej sieti. Dnes už ohľaduplnosť ľuďom nič nehovorí a každý radšej pozerá do mobilu, než by si všímal svoje okolie.
Kate Hitchensová cestovala v utorok z Londýna do Wickfordu. Cesta trvala asi polhodinu a celú ju prestála. A navyše so svojím polročným synom Charliem na rukách, ktorého musela aj nadojčiť. Nikto vo vlaku jej totiž neuvoľnil miesto. Tridsaťdvaročná žena bola z toho tak rozčarovaná, že si túto situáciu musela odfotiť a zverejniť. "Kam sme to dospeli, keď matku s dieťaťom na rukách nikto nepustí si sadnúť vo vlaku? Nedokážem to jednoducho pochopiť. Nabuduúce, keď uvidíte niekoho s malým dieťaťom, pustite ho sadnúť," napísala na Instagrame.
On my way home from London on a packed commuter train and this is what I faced. What has the world come to that a mother has to stand up on a moving train breast feeding a wriggling and writhing 6 month old, 20lb baby?! The point here isn't just that I found it difficult because I was nursing (although that was bloody difficult!), but that not one person offered a mother carrying a small child a seat for around half an hour, or 3 stops! I could have asked, but I didn't. I felt silly. I shouldn't have to ask. Maybe some people didn't see. I know for a fact some did; they made eye contact and actually smiled at me. I was thinking stop smiling and offer me your seat please! One lady looked up from her book and immediately offered me her seat, another lady then sat in it and when the lovely lady said 'Oh excuse me I actually gave up my seat so this lady with a baby could sit down' the sitting lady shrugged, plugged her earphones in and closed her eyes! I like to think that she needed that seat more than me, perhaps she was newly pregnant and in that early exhaustion period, perhaps she was knackered after a day at work, perhaps she was ill. Or perhaps she was just a twat. I hope not. I can somewhat understand not offering your seat to someone elderly; perhaps they might be offended you think they look old! I can understand not offering your seat to someone you suspect might be pregnant; maybe it's just their time of the month or perhaps they are just naturaly curvy and they aren't pregnant; perhaps you worry you might offend them. I cannot get my head around not offering a parent with a child a seat. Next time you see someone with a child on a train - if you're able bodied and fit and healthy please offer your seat to them!
Hitchensová uviedla, že pred vstupom do vlaku k nej boli ľudia milí a pomohli jej buginu vyniesť po schodoch. Vo vlaku jej vraj skôr jeden tínedžer ponúkol svoje miesto, no vtedy ešte Charlie pokojne ležal v bugine, tak Kate slušne ponuku odmietla. Neskôr sa ale syn začal obšívať a bolo jasné, že potrebuje nakŕmiť, tak to musela urobiť postojačky. "Cítila by som sa hlúpo, keby som si to rozmyslela a povedala, že to miesto predsa len chcem," dodala.