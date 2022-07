Zosuv ľadovca na vrchu Marmolada neprežil ani druhý Čech, zahynulo najmenej sedem ľudí

⚠️🇮🇹 A huge block has broken away from the #Marmolada glacier in #Alps in Northern #Italy.



Impressive images, on the path that leads to the top of the Punta Rocca. It was 10°C higher than normal temperatures.



Last report says 6 dead, 8 wounded, a dozen missing. pic.twitter.com/hNc8ZN7G3N