Blondínka chcela, aby ľudia jej FOTO upravili vo Photoshope: Výsledky ju šokovali
SYDNEY - Žena zdieľala svoje fotografie v plavkách na Instragrame a požiadala ľudí, aby ich upravili vo Photoshope. Keď uvidela výsledky, zostala nepríjemne zaskočená. Na všetkých upravených fotkách mala totiž o desať kíl menej a ľudia retušovali dokonca aj jej materské znamienka na pleci.
Lyndi Cohenová z austrálskeho Sydney využila Instagram na vykonanie sociálneho experimentu. Užívateľov požiadala, aby pomocou grafického programu upravili jej fotky. Podmienkou bolo, aby na nich pôsobila krajšie a zdravšie. Teraz priznáva, že konečné výsledky ju veľmi znepokojili. Všetci z nej totiž urobili chudšiu ženu, zmenšili jej brucho, boky, kostnú štruktúru a dokonca aj niektoré črty tváre.
As you may have seen from my previous posts, I did a social experiment I asked a bunch of strangers to photoshop images of me. And without me asking, they all made me slimmer. They removed my birthmark from my shoulder. They even made my bone structure smaller. They created an image of what they thought was beautiful and healthy - and the result worries me. When all we see is photoshopped images of already slim people - it’s difficult to think of beauty or health as anything else. I tell you my friends... there’s nothing wrong with my bone structure or my birthmark or my stomach or my natural body shape. The problem is that every photo we see is photoshopped, causing us to question whether the girl in this picture, with the stomach rolls is actually healthy. My stomach rolls are not the problem. Our cultures obsession with the thin ideal and photoshop is.It’s no longer radical for magazines to include a photoshop free cover or shoot in their magazines. I’d love to live in a world where our media does more and where photoshop is the exception, not the rule. Comment below if a world without constant photoshop would help you feel more comfortable, healthy and confident in your already beautiful body.
"Vytvorili si akýsi mylný obraz o tom, čo znamená krásne a zdravé. Výsledok ma naozaj veľmi znepokojil," priznáva Lyndi. "Je ťažké myslieť na vlastné zdravie, keď všetko, čo denne vidíme, sú fotografie upravené vo Photoshope," uviedla blogerka a dietetička v jednej osobe.
I did a social experiment I asked a bunch of strangers to photoshop images of me. And without me asking, they all made me slimmer. Seeing the before and after photos side by side, you can see how much has been changed. Ah, perspective. Problem is - in real life - you only ever see the ‘after’ photos. And it’s easy to forget that almost EVERY photo you see in the media is photoshopped. This conditions you to believe you’re never good, pretty or thin enough - so you literally waste your life lying in bed feeling guilty for eating more than you wanted and hating yourself on holidays because you can’t stand how you look in photos. We have to stop chasing a goal that DOESN’T EVEN EXIST. Question: What if you saw more normal, healthy bodies like mine in magazines or on tv or on social media? Would you find it easier to accept your body as it is? I definitely would. Here’s to making the world a better place so that the next generation can spend less time obsessing about food and yo-yo dieting and spend more time being truly healthy and happy within themselves.
Cohenová má zdravú veľkosť 38, pri ktorej nie je vôbec potrebné chudnúť. No užívatelia mali zrejme iný názor. Keď si pozriete odlišnosti medzi pôvodnými a vyretušovanými fotkami, uvedomíte si, že takmer každá fotografia propagovaná médiami prešla procesom upravovania. "Toto v nás vyvoláva pocit, že nie sme dosť dobrí, pekní, štíhli, takže doslova márnime svoj život výčitkami, že sme zjedli viac, ako sme mali a neznášame fotky, na ktorých sme," komentuje Lyndi.
I’m not plus size. And I’m not model size. I am right in the middle size. And I’m wonderfully healthy. I eat well, I exercise often. Yet - we never see bodies like mine, unphotoshopped, in the media. So we go through life thinking that healthy means we need to look a certain way... yet no matter how much you exercise or how little or well you eat - you never end up looking like your expected, you never look like the photoshopped images you see in health magazines or the curated, filtered and posed images on your highlights real. Happiness is expectations minus reality. So instead of constantly trying to chase a goal that doesn’t exist, I say we change our expectations so that we can finally learn to be happy with what a normal and healthy body can look like. P.s. see my last post as well
Celému svetu odkazuje, že oveľa dôležitejšie ako štíhlosť či diéty je naše zdravie. Musíme sa prestať hnať za cieľom, ktorý neexistuje. Na internete sa tieto jej slová stretli s veľkou podporou. "Ty sama si cieľ! Si taká nádherná a inšpiratívna," píše sa v jednom komentári. Ďalší užívateľ chváli Lyndi za skvelý nápad urobiť takýto sociálny experiment.