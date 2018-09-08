FOTO Dietetička (28) radí, ako sa dopracujete ku krásnemu telu: Žiadne diéty, robte to ako ja!
BRISBANE - Mladá dietetička z Austrálie zverejnila spôsob, akým sa udržiava vo forme. Žena s vypracovaným telom hovorí o tom, že na udržanie postavy stačí jedlo zo supermarketu a vôbec nie je potrebné dodržiavať drastické diéty a podliehať módnym stravovacím trendom.
V záplave diét a zaručených postupov, ako sa dopracovať k štíhlej postave, je neúrekom a väčšina z nich robí z bežných surovín strašiaka, ktorému by sme sa mali vyhýbať. Z tohto dôvodu je postup 28-ročnej dietetičky Leanne Wardovej naozaj veľmi netradičný a stojí za vyskúšanie. "Nejem žiadne paleo, nedodržiavam ketogénnu diétu a nie som vegánka. Jem tradičné plnohodnotné jedlá plné skutočných živín, čiže je to zmes všetkých možných diét," uvádza na sociálnej sieti. Pripomína aj to, že neznáša recepty prešpikované ingredenciami, kvôli ktorým by musela bežať do špecializovaných obchodov. Podľa nej je škoda, že ľudia zabudli na ovsené vločky, čerstvé ovocie, grécky jogurt, vlašské orechy a zeleninu.
Leanne vraj nikdy nikto neuvidí s miskou plnou vareného kelu poliateho kokosovým olejom, alebo s porciou açai, prášku matcha či bobúľ goji. "Sú to vynikajúce suroviny, ale v jedálničku by mali byť zaradené ako doplnky k výživnému jedlu," tvrdí s tým, že je dôležité vytvoriť si v stravovaní určité pravidlá a z času na čas na ne zabudnúť aj zhrešiť. Samozrejme, že mimoriadne dôležitú úlohu zohráva aj pohyb, ktorý by sa mal stať súťasťou každodenného života. "Viem, že sme všetci príliš zaneprázdnení, ale treba si nájsť čas iba pre seba a hýbať sa."
Pri výške 183 centimetrov váži Wardová 72 kilogramov a je so sebou spokojná. Štyrikrát týždenne trénuje v posilňovni a dva dni v týždni robí kardio cvičenie. Zdôrazňuje, že by si každý človek mal do svojho kalendára zaradiť aj čas na cvičenie a všetko si vopred zorganizovať. V nedeľu si potom nechajte nejaký čas na prípravu jedla. Veľmi vám to uľahčí stravovanie počas pracovného týždňa.
Leanne si na raňajky dopraje porciu vločiek s chia semienkami, arašidové maslo, orechy a ananás. Na obed si naloží čiernu ryžu, grilované kuracie prsia, upravenú mrazenú zeleninu a ustricovú omáčku. Popoludní siahne po gréckom jogurte s dvomi lyžičkami granoly. Na večeru obľubuje ryžu basmati, pikantného lososa s paradajkovo-uhorkovým šalátom a koriandrom. "Nemám depresiu z počítania kalórií. Ak idem na nejakú oslavu, dám si koláč. Občasný prehrešok nemôže uškodiť," dodáva.