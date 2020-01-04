1. česko-slovenskej topmodelke (54) odvaha nechýba: Vždy vyparádená a teraz... FOTO úplne bez mejkapu!
LOS ANGELES - O Pavlíne Pořízkovej (54) sa v uplynulých mesiacoch písalo najmä v súvislosti so smutným odchodom jej exmanžela, amerického hudobníka Rica Ocaseka (†75). Práve ona ho totiž objavila v byte mŕtveho. Po období plnom útrap sa 1. česko-slovenská topmodelka rozhodla pre skutočne odvážny krok. Na sociálnej sieti odhalila svoju tvár bez štipky mejkapu!
V dnešnom svete zameranom na zdanlivú dokonalosť naberie len máloktorá žena odvahu zverejniť svoju fotku na sociálnych sieťach úplne bez mejkapu. O to viac, keď ide o verejne známu osobu. Z radu sa rozhodla vystúpiť 1. česko-slovenská topmodelka Pavlína Pořízková.
Krásna 54-ročná žena zverejnila na Instagrame záber, na ktorom je tak, ako ju príroda stvorila, bez akýchkoľvek príkras. Áno, vidno nejaké tie vrásky, črtajú sa tam aj kruhy pod očami, ale... Tie má v konečnom dôsledku každá normálna žena. Plavovláska však na svoj vek vyzerá výborne a Bohu môže ďakovať za naturálnu krásu.
„Súčasný narcizmus je kráľom a kráľovnou je neustále vylepšovanie. Kto chce na sociálnych sieťach vidieť skutočných ľudí? Nie, chceme inšpiráciu. Chceme tipy, tajomstvá a odkazy na to, ako sa prezentovať v tom najlepšom svetle. Chceme, aby nám ľudia závideli, kopírovali nás, kupovali, čo im predávame, či už sú to naše slová, naše značky, trýznenie alebo triky,“ napísala k záberu.
Pořízková sa pred rokmi presadila v Amerike a preslávila sa tam aj ako porotkyňa obľúbenej reality šou America's Next Top Model. Aktuálne sa však o nej písalo najmä v smutnej súvislosti. Jej exmanžel v septembri náhle zomrel a v byte ho bez známok života objavila práve Pavlína.
Today narcissism is king and constant self-improvement is queen. Who wants to see “real” people on social media? No, we want aspirational. We want tips and secrets and shortcuts to how best present ourselves in the most glowing light. We want people to envy us, to copy us, to buy what we sell them, whether it’s our words, our brands, torture or magic. In this crowded forrest of aspirations, I look for the little meadows of peace. To me, those are the truthful ones, the ones that don’t always look amazing, and don’t always feel amazing, and aren’t just so fucking thrilled to be their awesome selves. So, this is what I really look like. Not a great photo, early in the morning, no make up no filters, just the real true me. I’ll be turning 55 soon. At first glance, I think - ew. I look so old. Grief is certainly no beauty maker. My eyelids are starting to droop. The jowly bits next to my mouth don’t only make me look older but also somehow bitter. The gray in my hair is an easy fix, although, honestly, I’d love to just grow it out and stop coloring. Now, how can I help to make all this -what we consider flaws - to be seen differently, to be seen as confidence and beauty of a mature age rather than something that needs to be eliminated? I used to think gray hair was aging, that it was a sign of giving in to being old, but thanks to many glorious and rocking hot women on Instagram, I’ve changed my vision to gray hair being sexy and confident. @themiddleagedgoddess @annikavonholdt There was a quote by @pink to her little daughter, about how it was not for them to fix themselves to fit the standards of beauty, but rather to help other people discover their beauty. Now, that is something to strive for. Not change yourself to fit in the box, but to blow up the fucking box. I’d like to end this post with a rousing “ let’s blow up the fucking box, ladies”, but although I really want to, and will try my best, the truth is that I am a mid-fifties woman, I’m vain and insecure, and next week I could decide to have surgical help to fit the comfortable and warm and familiar box instead of crusading to blow it up. #selfie #truth #beauty #sexyhasnoagelimit#blowupthefuckingbox