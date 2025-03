Vodičovi donáškovej služby nikto neotváral, mal zlú predtuchu! Keď sa pozrel cez okno do domu, ihneď konal

Leandro Pinto Dantas is AMAZING🥳



This HERO food delivery driver felt "something was wrong" when making a delivery and went back to check and saw the woman was lying on the floor saving her life🥰 #thereisgood❤️



Thanks @goodnewsnetwork😊 https://t.co/3itv17zLRd pic.twitter.com/puh53dZC5f