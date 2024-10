ATENTÁT na ústavného činiteľa: VIDEO Sudca nastúpil do auta a to VYBUCHLO! Rozviedka hovorí, že bol zradcom Ukrajiny

➡️❗️Video, Liquidated! In Berdyansk, the car of the traitor judge Vitaliy Lomeik exploded - at the time of the explosion, the collaborator himself was in the car.



Lomeiko is a judge of the Chernihiv District Court of the Zaporizhia Oblast, who was in occupied Berdyansk, ➡️ pic.twitter.com/iqIHDLk7Kn