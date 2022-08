Čínski cenzori opäť zasiahli: Zmenili KONIEC animovanej rozprávky! Neuveríte, ako vyzerá...

🇨🇳 censors have altered the ending of Minions: The Rise of Gru



In the original ending, Gru and Wild Knuckles ride off together after Wild Knuckles faked his own death to evade capture from authorities

In the #Chinese version it’s 20 year’s in Prison

