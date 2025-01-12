Nedeľa12. január 2025, meniny má Ernest, Ernestína, zajtra Rastislav
Domáce
Zahraničné
Prominenti
Šport
Zaujímavosti
Ekonomika
Kvízy
Topky tv
Lifestyle
Voľný čas

Slávne deti slávnych rodičov: KVÍZ kto ku komu patrí musí zvládnuť úplne každý!

Zobraziť galériu (2)
(Zdroj: Profimedia/Ján Zemiar)
© Zoznam/JF © Zoznam/JF

BRATISLAVA - Jablko nepadá ďaleko od stromu. Mnohí známi a úspešní umelci majú svojich pokračovateľov vo vlastných deťoch. Viete presne, kto ku komu patrí?

Viac o téme: Kvíz
Nahlásiť chybu

Súvisiace články

Jakub Jablonský, Eliška Lenčešová
Aj toto hýbalo celebritným svetom v roku 2024: Tento KVÍZ zvládne aj ten, kto má šoubiznis v paži!
Domáci prominenti
TIETO celebrity sa narodili
TIETO celebrity sa narodili na Silvestra: Uhádnete ich meno podľa nápovede? Otestujte sa v KVÍZE!
Domáci prominenti
Bez týchto filmov by
Bez týchto filmov by to neboli pravé Vianoce: Videl si ich stokrát, ale poznáš ich dobre? Otestuj sa
Domáci prominenti
Uhádnete, kto NADABOVAL animovaných
Uhádnete, kto NADABOVAL animovaných hrdinov vianočných rozprávok? Otestujte sa v KVÍZE!
Domáci prominenti

Odporúčame

Predpredaj.sk - Tu sa rodia zážitky

Zoznam TV

František Ogurčák hodnotí päťsetovú drámu s Myjavou
František Ogurčák hodnotí päťsetovú drámu s Myjavou
Šport
Eva Pavlíková ako harpia?! Vstúpi do deja a dcéra pred ňou musí tajiť... To je sila!
Eva Pavlíková ako harpia?! Vstúpi do deja a dcéra pred ňou musí tajiť... To je sila!
Prominenti
Slávnostný ceremoniál udeľovania štátnych vyznamenaní
Slávnostný ceremoniál udeľovania štátnych vyznamenaní
Správy

Domáce správy

Monika Beňová
Beňová OSTRO zaútočila na Šimečku a liberálov, schytal to aj Zelenskyj! Fica označila za najskúsenejšieho lídra EÚ
Domáce
AKTUALIZOVANÉ Peter Pellegrini
Prezident Peter Pellegrini prvýkrát udelil štátne vyznamenania: Pocty sa dostalo 18 osobnostiam
Domáce
Turistka po páde pri
VIDEO Náročná záchranná akcia v Malej Fatre: Mladá turistka utrpela mnohopočetné pomliaždeniny
Domáce
VIDEO Turistka po páde pri Malom Rozsutci utrpela mnohopočetné pomliaždeniny
VIDEO Turistka po páde pri Malom Rozsutci utrpela mnohopočetné pomliaždeniny
Domáce

Zahraničné

Bývalý chorvátsky minister obrany
Z bývalého ministra je úspešný horolezec! V neľudských podmienkach pokoril obávanú horu Mount Vinson
Zahraničné
Cyperský prezident Nikos Christodulidis.
Cyprus sa pripravuje na vstup do schengenského priestoru: Riešia sa technické detaily
Zahraničné
Prezident USA Joe Biden
Biden zúri: Pikantné zúčtovanie s Harrisovou! Zrazu začal v rozhovore nadávať
Zahraničné
Električka Špitálska
Vážna nehoda električiek v Štrasburgu: Dvadsať zranených pri zrážke neďaleko hlavnej stanice
Zahraničné

Prominenti

Slávne deti slávnych rodičov:
Slávne deti slávnych rodičov: KVÍZ kto ku komu patrí musí zvládnuť úplne každý!
Domáci prominenti
Olivier Martinez, Halle Berry
Nechcel byť filmovou hviezdou, preslávil sa ako sukničkár: Teraz je zo šarmantného chlapa TROSKA!
Osobnosti
Česko v smútku: Zomrel
Česko v smútku: Zomrel významný český dirigent (†88)
Domáci prominenti
Jana Kolesárová a Eva
Eva Pavlíková ako harpia?! Vstúpi do deja a dcéra pred ňou musí tajiť... To je sila!
Domáci prominenti

Zaujímavosti

KRUTÉ experimenty jednotky, ktorá
KRUTÉ experimenty jednotky, ktorá za 2. svetovej vojny mučila ľudí: Z toľkých zverstiev sa vám zdvihne žalúdok!
Zaujímavosti
TOTO sú najväčšie chyby
TOTO sú najväčšie chyby lekárov, ktoré urobili v roku 2024
vysetrenie.sk
FOTO Slovenka dobíja svet DOJEMNÝMI
Slovenka dobíja svet DOJEMNÝMI medvedíkmi: Neuveríte, z čoho ich vyrába! Ľudia sa nedokážu ubrániť slzám
Zaujímavosti
Vitajte v Jurskom parku:
Vitajte v Jurskom parku: VIDEO Výskumníci objavili „dinosauriu diaľnicu“! Je posiata... veď pozrite
Zaujímavosti

Dobré správy

ADVERTORIÁL Tento emirát je jeden
Tento emirát je jeden z najkrajších. Počuli ste už o ňom?
dromedar.sk
KVÍZ Si majster spoločenských
KVÍZ Si majster spoločenských hier? Tak zisti, čo vieš o Človeče či Monopoloch
hashtag.sk
TEST micelárnych vôd z
TEST micelárnych vôd z drogérie: Obľúbená značka nás sklamala, ktorá však odlíčila aj vodoodolný mejkap?
hashtag.sk
Tieto knihy nemusíš čítať:
Tieto knihy nemusíš čítať: V roku 2025 prídu do kín ich filmové verzie
hashtag.sk

Ekonomika

Toto je 5 pozitívnych zmien pre naše peňaženky: Rok 2025 prináša aj potešujúce správy!
Toto je 5 pozitívnych zmien pre naše peňaženky: Rok 2025 prináša aj potešujúce správy!
Prestáva byť dôchodok vytúženou métou? Neuveríte, koľko penzistov stále pracuje!
Prestáva byť dôchodok vytúženou métou? Neuveríte, koľko penzistov stále pracuje!
Družba, Slovnaft, Bohunice: Máte prehľad v slovenskej energetike? Otestujte sa! (kvíz)
Družba, Slovnaft, Bohunice: Máte prehľad v slovenskej energetike? Otestujte sa! (kvíz)
Rusov majú stáť miliardy mesačne: USA v Veľká Británia zaviedli nové sankcie na ruský energetický sektor!
Rusov majú stáť miliardy mesačne: USA v Veľká Británia zaviedli nové sankcie na ruský energetický sektor!

Šport

Juraj Slafkovský na domácom ľade: Online prenos zo zápasu Montreal - Dallas
Juraj Slafkovský na domácom ľade: Online prenos zo zápasu Montreal - Dallas
Juraj Slafkovský
Súperky nestíhali počítať góly v ich sieti: Mladé Slovenky strelili 20 gólov!
Súperky nestíhali počítať góly v ich sieti: Mladé Slovenky strelili 20 gólov!
Ženský hokej
Obrovský šok v Neapole: Lobotkov hviezdny spoluhráč požiadal o prestup. Conte je sklamaný
Obrovský šok v Neapole: Lobotkov hviezdny spoluhráč požiadal o prestup. Conte je sklamaný
Serie A
Zaskočené Kanaďanky museli zapnúť na vyššie obrátky: Češky predviedli húževnatý výkon
Zaskočené Kanaďanky museli zapnúť na vyššie obrátky: Češky predviedli húževnatý výkon
Ženský hokej

Auto-moto

BMW M1 a XM majú rovnaké korene. A teraz aj farby
BMW M1 a XM majú rovnaké korene. A teraz aj farby
Zaujímavosti
Vlaky súčasťou integrovaného dopravného systému v ďalšom kraji už tento rok
Vlaky súčasťou integrovaného dopravného systému v ďalšom kraji už tento rok
Doprava
Honda predstavila dva unikátne modely. Realitou sa majú stať už o rok
Honda predstavila dva unikátne modely. Realitou sa majú stať už o rok
Zaujímavosti
Najkrajšie SUV koncernu? Táto Cupra papá iba benzín
Najkrajšie SUV koncernu? Táto Cupra papá iba benzín
Novinky

Kariéra a motivácia

5 znamení zverokruhu, ktoré čaká náročný rok 2025 v oblasti kariéry: Týka sa to aj vás?
5 znamení zverokruhu, ktoré čaká náročný rok 2025 v oblasti kariéry: Týka sa to aj vás?
O práci s humorom
Najbohatší ľudia na svete v roku 2025: Pozrite sa, ktorý z nich prekonal hranicu 400 miliárd
Najbohatší ľudia na svete v roku 2025: Pozrite sa, ktorý z nich prekonal hranicu 400 miliárd
Motivácia a inšpirácia
30 najlepších vecí, ktoré môžete urobiť za 30 minút alebo menej
30 najlepších vecí, ktoré môžete urobiť za 30 minút alebo menej
Motivácia a inšpirácia
5 produktívnych zručností, ktoré sa musíte naučiť v roku 2025
5 produktívnych zručností, ktoré sa musíte naučiť v roku 2025
Motivácia a produktivita

Varenie a recepty

Luxus na tanieriku - jablkové rezy s tvarohovou šľahačkou
Luxus na tanieriku - jablkové rezy s tvarohovou šľahačkou
Bez cukru, bez múky a hlavne za 10 minút pripravený cheesecake s malinami
Bez cukru, bez múky a hlavne za 10 minút pripravený cheesecake s malinami
Začnite nový rok zdravo a chutne! Doprajte si na raňajky cviklovo-vajíčkový šalát
Začnite nový rok zdravo a chutne! Doprajte si na raňajky cviklovo-vajíčkový šalát
Bezmäsité jedlá
Ako pripraviť chrumkavé hrianky v rúre: Klasika trochu inak
Ako pripraviť chrumkavé hrianky v rúre: Klasika trochu inak

Technológie

Práve udrel nový online podvod. Najprv ti hacker zaplaví schránku spamom, potom ti zavolá. Takto to prebieha!
Práve udrel nový online podvod. Najprv ti hacker zaplaví schránku spamom, potom ti zavolá. Takto to prebieha!
Bezpečnosť
Xiaomi v HyperOS 2.0 brutálne vylepšilo tmavý režim. O toľkoto ti po novom tento režim ušetrí batériu
Xiaomi v HyperOS 2.0 brutálne vylepšilo tmavý režim. O toľkoto ti po novom tento režim ušetrí batériu
Xiaomi
POZOR! Aktualizuj si svoj Samsung čo najskôr. V telefónoch spoločnosti je závažná bezpečnostná diera, ktorá otvára hackerom dvere
POZOR! Aktualizuj si svoj Samsung čo najskôr. V telefónoch spoločnosti je závažná bezpečnostná diera, ktorá otvára hackerom dvere
Bezpečnosť
Do WhatsAppu pribudnú AI chatboty a nie jeden, ale veľa. Má o ne vôbec niekto záujem?
Do WhatsAppu pribudnú AI chatboty a nie jeden, ale veľa. Má o ne vôbec niekto záujem?
Aplikácie a hry

Bývanie

5 (+4) vynikajúcich spôsobov, ako využiť staré obliečky na vankúše. Niektoré by vám zrejme ani nenapadli!
5 (+4) vynikajúcich spôsobov, ako využiť staré obliečky na vankúše. Niektoré by vám zrejme ani nenapadli!
Máte problém s chladnou kúpeľňou? Tento spotrebič by u vás nemal chýbať, pozor však na niektoré požiadavky!
Máte problém s chladnou kúpeľňou? Tento spotrebič by u vás nemal chýbať, pozor však na niektoré požiadavky!
Pozrite sa ako vyzerá byt Simony Krainovej po rekonštrukcii. Do takého krásneho bývania by ste sa hneď zamilovali!
Pozrite sa ako vyzerá byt Simony Krainovej po rekonštrukcii. Do takého krásneho bývania by ste sa hneď zamilovali!
Týchto 7 trikov musíte poznať, keď bývate v malých priestoroch. Opticky ich zväčšíte a budú aj prekvapivo útulné!
Týchto 7 trikov musíte poznať, keď bývate v malých priestoroch. Opticky ich zväčšíte a budú aj prekvapivo útulné!

Pre kutilov

9 novoročných predsavzatí, ktoré posunú vaše záhradkárčenie na lepšiu úroveň
9 novoročných predsavzatí, ktoré posunú vaše záhradkárčenie na lepšiu úroveň
Záhrada
Ako si vyrobiť voskové obrúsky a prečo je dobré ich používať
Ako si vyrobiť voskové obrúsky a prečo je dobré ich používať
Doplnky a dekorácie
Pozor na tieto invázne druhy! 5 populárnych rastlín, ktoré sa neoplatí pestovať, aj keď sú krásne
Pozor na tieto invázne druhy! 5 populárnych rastlín, ktoré sa neoplatí pestovať, aj keď sú krásne
Okrasná záhrada
V čom spočívajú ich výhody a na čo si dávať pozor? Odborníci odpovedajú na najčastejšie otázky k epoxidovým podlahám
V čom spočívajú ich výhody a na čo si dávať pozor? Odborníci odpovedajú na najčastejšie otázky k epoxidovým podlahám
Stavebný materiál

Predpredaj.sk - Tu sa rodia zážitky

Stream naživo

Predpredaj.sk - Tu sa rodia zážitky

Miliónová dedička Paris Hilton prišla v dôsledku katastrofálnych požiarov taktiež o bývanie: Takto vyzeral ich dom v Malibu
Zahraničné celebrity
Miliónová dedička Paris Hilton prišla v dôsledku katastrofálnych požiarov taktiež o bývanie: Takto vyzeral ich dom v Malibu
Teraz v TV   Večer v TV
Celý program
Monika Beňová
Domáce
Beňová OSTRO zaútočila na Šimečku a liberálov, schytal to aj Zelenskyj! Fica označila za najskúsenejšieho lídra EÚ
Peter Pellegrini
Domáce
Prezident Peter Pellegrini prvýkrát udelil štátne vyznamenania: Pocty sa dostalo 18 osobnostiam
Bývalý chorvátsky minister obrany
Zahraničné
Z bývalého ministra je úspešný horolezec! V neľudských podmienkach pokoril obávanú horu Mount Vinson
Prezident USA Joe Biden
Zahraničné
Biden zúri: Pikantné zúčtovanie s Harrisovou! Zrazu začal v rozhovore nadávať

Ďalšie zo Zoznamu