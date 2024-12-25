Streda25. december 2024, dnes je 1. sviatok vianočný,
Domáce
Zahraničné
Prominenti
Šport
Zaujímavosti
Ekonomika
Kvízy
Topky tv
Lifestyle
Voľný čas

Bez týchto filmov by to neboli pravé Vianoce: Videl si ich stokrát, ale poznáš ich dobre? Otestuj sa

© Zoznam/JF © Zoznam/JF

BRATISLAVA - Ako vytrhnúť veľrybe stoličku, Ako dostať otecka do polepšovne či S tebou ma baví svet! Bez týchto filmov by to neboli tie pravé Vianoce. Poznáš ich ale dobre?

Viac o téme: Kvíz
Nahlásiť chybu

Súvisiace články

Kultové Tri oriešky pre
Kultové Tri oriešky pre Popolušku pozná každý... No ako dobre? OTESTUJTE SA v našom kvíze!
Domáci prominenti
Poznáte kultový film Jakubiska
Poznáte kultový film Jakubiska naozaj dobre? Perinbaba nasnežila KVÍZové otázky
Domáci prominenti
Kvíz Riskuj!
RISKUJ! Ak si poctivý divák, tento KVÍZ by si mal zvládnuť na sto bodov: Trúfneš si?
Domáci prominenti
Uhádnete, kto NADABOVAL animovaných
Uhádnete, kto NADABOVAL animovaných hrdinov vianočných rozprávok? Otestujte sa v KVÍZE!
Domáci prominenti

Odporúčame

Predpredaj.sk - Tu sa rodia zážitky

Zoznam TV

Pre mňa Vianoce znamenajú, že človek sa musí trošku spomaliť, zastaviť a vrátiť sa k sebe, tvrdí kňaz Gombita
Pre mňa Vianoce znamenajú, že človek sa musí trošku spomaliť, zastaviť a vrátiť sa k sebe, tvrdí kňaz Gombita
Správy
Prvý sviatok vianočný je sviatok Božieho narodenia
Prvý sviatok vianočný je sviatok Božieho narodenia
Správy
V Strážskom gazdinky pečú tradičné bobaľky na vianočný stôl
V Strážskom gazdinky pečú tradičné bobaľky na vianočný stôl
Správy

Domáce správy

Urgentný príjem v nemocnici
Lekári na bratislavských urgentných príjmoch mali plné ruky práce: Na Štedrý deň ošetrili takmer 360 pacientov
Domáce
Spadnutý strom v Bratislave
Prvý sviatok vianočný bude poriadne veterný: V niektorých okresoch platia výstrahy
Domáce
FOTO KVÍZ o vianočných stromčekoch
KVÍZ o vianočných stromčekoch naprieč celým Slovenskom: Spoznávate všetky a OBJAVILO sa tu aj vaše mesto?
Domáce
Seniori udržiavajú tradíciu spoločného pečenia bobaliek
Seniori udržiavajú tradíciu spoločného pečenia bobaliek
Domáce

Zahraničné

Biden podpísal zákon, ktorým
Biden podpísal zákon, ktorým sa orliak bielohlavý stal symbolom USA aj oficiálne
Zahraničné
AKTUALIZOVANÉ Haváriu lietadla v Kazachstane
MIMORIADNE Tragédia na západe Kazachstanu: Zrútilo sa lietadlo! Na palube bolo viac ako 70 ľudí
Zahraničné
Suspendovaný prezident Južnej Kórey
Suspendovaný prezident Južnej Kórey sa opäť nedostavil na vypočúvanie
Zahraničné
Izraelská armáda opäť zachytila
Izraelská armáda opäť zachytila raketu vypálenú z Jemenu: Zverejnila závery vyšetrovania smrti rukojemníkov v Pásme Gazy
Zahraničné

Prominenti

Bez týchto filmov by
Bez týchto filmov by to neboli pravé Vianoce: Videl si ich stokrát, ale poznáš ich dobre? Otestuj sa
Domáci prominenti
KRUTÝ osud hercov z
KRUTÝ osud hercov z kultovej rozprávky: AMPUTÁCIA nohy a TRPKÝ život Princeznej so zlatou hviezdou!
Domáci prominenti
NEŠŤASTNÉ Vianoce slovenského herca:
NEŠŤASTNÉ Vianoce slovenského herca: VÁŽNA zlomenina... Skončil v nemocnici!
Domáci prominenti
Kim Kardashian.
Kim Kardashian zverejnila VIDEO, ktorým pohoršila fanúšikov: Podľa nich ZNIČILA Vianoce!
Zahraniční prominenti

Zaujímavosti

Tento TEST vraj zvládnu
Tento TEST vraj zvládnu len tí, ktorí majú IQ 150: Zistite, či ste génius!
Zaujímavosti
Muž 10 mesiacov zaznamenával
Muž 10 mesiacov zaznamenával svoje behy v aplikácii: VIDEO Výsledok sa stal hitom internetu, pozrite!
Zaujímavosti
Sociálny experiment dokázal, že
Sociálny experiment dokázal, že dobro stále existuje: Jediné VIDEO dojalo ľudí po celom svete!
Zaujímavosti
Nie každá čokoláda je
Nie každá čokoláda je zlo: TÚTO si môžete dopriať s čistým svedomím!
vysetrenie.sk

Dobré správy

KVÍZ Najvtipnejšie poľské výrazy:
KVÍZ Najvtipnejšie poľské výrazy: Zvládneš ich správne preložiť?
hashtag.sk
Pravdivý príbeh: Svojimi skúsenosťami
Pravdivý príbeh: Svojimi skúsenosťami chcem motivovať aj vás ostatných – toto je recept na šťastný život
plnielanu.sk
Objav z doby železnej:
Objav z doby železnej: Archeológovia boli zaskočení jedinečnou vykopávkou
hashtag.sk
Výber vianočných vtipov: Tieto
Výber vianočných vtipov: Tieto zábavné momenty rozžiaria deň ako svetielka na stromčeku
plnielanu.sk

Ekonomika

Niektorí Slováci sú nepoučiteľní: Ak používate niektoré z týchto hesiel, radšej ho rýchlo zmeňte! (zoznam)
Niektorí Slováci sú nepoučiteľní: Ak používate niektoré z týchto hesiel, radšej ho rýchlo zmeňte! (zoznam)
Dedo Mráz na sovietskej rakete: Aj takto vyzerali Vianoce na Slovensku! Presuňte sa v čase v našej galérii (foto)
Dedo Mráz na sovietskej rakete: Aj takto vyzerali Vianoce na Slovensku! Presuňte sa v čase v našej galérii (foto)
Toto sú najkrajšie bankovky sveta za tento rok! Zvíťazí britský Kráľ Karol III., čínsky drak či krásy Karibiku? (foto)
Toto sú najkrajšie bankovky sveta za tento rok! Zvíťazí britský Kráľ Karol III., čínsky drak či krásy Karibiku? (foto)
Dráma na palube: Problémy s motorom, dym v kokpite. V Rakúsku muselo núdzovo pristáť lietadlo!
Dráma na palube: Problémy s motorom, dym v kokpite. V Rakúsku muselo núdzovo pristáť lietadlo!

Šport

Dvorský pod drobnohľadom St. Louis Blues: Radi ho uvidíme dominovať
Dvorský pod drobnohľadom St. Louis Blues: Radi ho uvidíme dominovať
MS v hokeji do 20 rokov
Pred zápasom so Švédmi kapustnica a rezne: Slovenskí hokejisti naberajú sily tradičným jedlom
Pred zápasom so Švédmi kapustnica a rezne: Slovenskí hokejisti naberajú sily tradičným jedlom
MS v hokeji do 20 rokov
Obrovská vianočná tragédia: Veľká súperka českej hviezdy zomrela zasypaná pod lavínou
Obrovská vianočná tragédia: Veľká súperka českej hviezdy zomrela zasypaná pod lavínou
Zimné športy
Zaujímavá štatistika z NHL: V rámci roku 2024 je na prvom mieste slovenský reprezentant
Zaujímavá štatistika z NHL: V rámci roku 2024 je na prvom mieste slovenský reprezentant
NHL

Auto-moto

TEST: Cupra Leon Sportstourer eTSI - Základne, ale dôstojne
TEST: Cupra Leon Sportstourer eTSI - Základne, ale dôstojne
Klasické testy
Keď chcete všetko v jednom: dodávka, traktor, offroad, rodinné kombi...
Keď chcete všetko v jednom: dodávka, traktor, offroad, rodinné kombi...
Novinky
Kuriózna zvolávacia akcia Jaguaru. Na tomto by ste sa aj zasmiali, keby...
Kuriózna zvolávacia akcia Jaguaru. Na tomto by ste sa aj zasmiali, keby...
Zaujímavosti
Proti tomuto Bavoráku sme všetci bojovali. BMW ho z hry pretvorilo na realitu
Proti tomuto Bavoráku sme všetci bojovali. BMW ho z hry pretvorilo na realitu
Zaujímavosti

Kariéra a motivácia

Odhalené! 6 kľúčových otázok, ktoré vám zaručia úspech na sociálnych sieťach
Odhalené! 6 kľúčových otázok, ktoré vám zaručia úspech na sociálnych sieťach
Motivácia a inšpirácia
Jeden z najväčších zamestnávateľov ide do konkurzu: Zamestnanci sa dočkali vyplatenia mzdy a odstupného
Jeden z najväčších zamestnávateľov ide do konkurzu: Zamestnanci sa dočkali vyplatenia mzdy a odstupného
Domáce
Rok 2025 prinesie veľké zmeny: Sociálna poisťovňa odhalila 19 noviniek
Rok 2025 prinesie veľké zmeny: Sociálna poisťovňa odhalila 19 noviniek
Domáce
Psychologické triky, ktoré vám pomôžu vyrovnať sa s pracovným stresom
Psychologické triky, ktoré vám pomôžu vyrovnať sa s pracovným stresom
Mám prácu

Varenie a recepty

Nestíhate? 12 receptov na jednoduché vianočné koláče, ktoré sú hotové do hodiny.
Nestíhate? 12 receptov na jednoduché vianočné koláče, ktoré sú hotové do hodiny.
Retro okienko: Spomínate si na tieto salónky? Najlacnejšie boli za 8,50 Kčs. Mnohí ich robili sami doma.
Retro okienko: Spomínate si na tieto salónky? Najlacnejšie boli za 8,50 Kčs. Mnohí ich robili sami doma.
Čo dobré variť medzi sviatkami? 5 inšpirácií na ľahšie jedlá
Čo dobré variť medzi sviatkami? 5 inšpirácií na ľahšie jedlá
Do akej vody namočiť sušené huby na vianočnú kapustnicu?
Do akej vody namočiť sušené huby na vianočnú kapustnicu?

Technológie

Vedci hlásia mega úspech. Dokázali rakovinové bunky premeniť späť na normálne
Vedci hlásia mega úspech. Dokázali rakovinové bunky premeniť späť na normálne
Veda a výskum
Táto aplikácia ti povie o tvojom telefóne viac, než vieš alebo ako ti povedal výrobca. Musíš ju skúsiť!
Táto aplikácia ti povie o tvojom telefóne viac, než vieš alebo ako ti povedal výrobca. Musíš ju skúsiť!
Aplikácie a hry
POZOR! Tieto funkcie si vo WhatsApp hneď zapni, hackerom neuveriteľne sťažíš ukradnutie tvojho účtu
POZOR! Tieto funkcie si vo WhatsApp hneď zapni, hackerom neuveriteľne sťažíš ukradnutie tvojho účtu
Aplikácie a hry
Dostali sa naši predkovia až na prah vyhynutia? Nová štúdia objasňuje, čo sa stalo pred 900-tisíc rokmi
Dostali sa naši predkovia až na prah vyhynutia? Nová štúdia objasňuje, čo sa stalo pred 900-tisíc rokmi
História

Bývanie

Použitý baliaci papier nevyhadzujte! Poznáme 10+ skvelých tipov, ako ho využiť doma či v záhrade
Použitý baliaci papier nevyhadzujte! Poznáme 10+ skvelých tipov, ako ho využiť doma či v záhrade
10 krásnych inšpirácií, ako prestrieť na štedrovečerný stôl. Na aké detaily nedajú dopustiť svetoví dizajnéri?
10 krásnych inšpirácií, ako prestrieť na štedrovečerný stôl. Na aké detaily nedajú dopustiť svetoví dizajnéri?
Pripomína tradičné vidiecke stavby, no zároveň takou nie je. Vnútri moderného domu objavíte bývanie s útulnou rodinnou atmosférou
Pripomína tradičné vidiecke stavby, no zároveň takou nie je. Vnútri moderného domu objavíte bývanie s útulnou rodinnou atmosférou
Ako správne dekorovať na Vianoce, aby ste sa vyhli chybám a gýču? Nasledujte týchto 9 dizajnových tipov!
Ako správne dekorovať na Vianoce, aby ste sa vyhli chybám a gýču? Nasledujte týchto 9 dizajnových tipov!

Pre kutilov

Ako vyrobiť nočné stolíky z paliet vo vidieckom štýle
Ako vyrobiť nočné stolíky z paliet vo vidieckom štýle
Nábytok
Obľúbené rastliny s vianočnou atmosférou: Čo symbolizuje vianočná hviezda, imelo a ihličnatý strom?
Obľúbené rastliny s vianočnou atmosférou: Čo symbolizuje vianočná hviezda, imelo a ihličnatý strom?
Rastlina dňa
Ako predísť vykypeniu z hrnca či ochrániť hrnce pred pripáleninami? Osvedčené triky gazdiniek
Ako predísť vykypeniu z hrnca či ochrániť hrnce pred pripáleninami? Osvedčené triky gazdiniek
Údržba a opravy
Hľadáte náhradu za tradičný majonézový šalát? Táto trojica zaujme aj náročné jazýčky
Hľadáte náhradu za tradičný majonézový šalát? Táto trojica zaujme aj náročné jazýčky
Recepty

Predpredaj.sk - Tu sa rodia zážitky

Stream naživo

Predpredaj.sk - Tu sa rodia zážitky

Strihanie a farbenie vlasov podľa lunárneho kalendára: Podľa tohto zistíte, kedy je správny čas
Krása
Strihanie a farbenie vlasov podľa lunárneho kalendára: Podľa tohto zistíte, kedy je správny čas
Teraz v TV   Večer v TV
Celý program
Haváriu lietadla v Kazachstane
Zahraničné
MIMORIADNE Tragédia na západe Kazachstanu: Zrútilo sa lietadlo! Na palube bolo viac ako 70 ľudí
Horoskopy to vidia jasne:
Zahraničné
Horoskopy to vidia jasne: Pre tieto štyri znamenia bude rok 2025 vysnívaný, jedno to bude mať ťažké
Volodymyr Zelenskyj
Zahraničné
MIMORIADNY ONLINE Mohutný raketový útok na Charkov: Ruská armáda zasiahla aj Zelenského rodné mesto! Hlásia obeť
KVÍZ o vianočných stromčekoch
Domáce
KVÍZ o vianočných stromčekoch naprieč celým Slovenskom: Spoznávate všetky a OBJAVILO sa tu aj vaše mesto?

Ďalšie zo Zoznamu