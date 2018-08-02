Matka troch detí schudla za štyri mesiace 15 kg: Aj vďaka JEDLU, ktoré konzumuje každý deň

​​S oslavou svojich 35. narodenín si Kanaďanka Ana-Maria Klizsová uvedomila, aká je ťažká a pomalá. Povedala si preto dosť a začala rázne konať. "Počas tehotenstva s tretím dieťaťom som pribrala 36 kg a zrazu som sa ocitla na takmer sto kilách," hovorí. Skončila s výhovorkami, najväčšou motiváciou boli jej malé deti a túžba stíhať ich rýchlemu tempu. Najdôležitejšie však bolo, že sa necítila dobre vo vlastnom tele a chcela to zmeniť. A aj zmenila.

Ana-Maria priznáva, že stále má strie na bokoch, ovísajúce brucho, zmenšil sa jej obvod hrudníka, ale cíti sa oveľa lepšie, pretože vie, že jej telo je pripravenejšie na starostlivosť o tri malé deti. "Som rada, že môžem normálne dýchať, že ma stále nebolí žalúdok a že mám energiu, takže vládzem behať s mojimi chlapcami celý deň."

A ako to dokázala? Rozhodla sa dodržiavať pravidlo 90/10, čo sa od bežných diét, ktoré podľa jej slov absolútne nefungujú, značne líši. Ide o systém 90 percent zdravého jedla a 10 percent jedla, ktoré má rada, no nemusí byť práve najzdravšie. Neprestala jesť sacharidy, iba nahradila biely chlieb celozrnným, biely cukor javorovým sirupom, maslo olivovým olejom. A najmä, prinútila sa každý deň zjesť jeden veľký šalát. Keď ide do reštaurácie, vždy začne šalátom s olivovým olejom. Tým, že ho zje ako prvý, nie je potom už taká hladná, aby potrebovala zjesť celý cheeseburger.

Dbá taktiež na prísun vitamínov a bielkovín. Momentálne sa venuje fitnes programu "Bikiny Body Guide". Najdôležitejšie je však podľa trojnásobnej matky v procese chudnutia zmýšľanie. Keď je spokojná ona, stáva sa dobrým príkladom pre svoje deti. O hmotnosť vraj vôbec nejde, dôležitý je pocit zo seba samého a ten bol v prípade Any-Marie ešte nedávno veľmi zlý.