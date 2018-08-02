Matka troch detí schudla za štyri mesiace 15 kg: Aj vďaka JEDLU, ktoré konzumuje každý deň
TORONTO - Vo februári sa mamička trojčiat rozhodla, že sa chce zbaviť kíl navyše. Za štyri mesiace sa jej podarilo schudnúť 15 kilogramov Založila si aj vlastný blog Bluebird Kisses, na ktorom radí ostatným, ako sa zbaviť nadbytočnej hmotnosti. Základom je nedodržiavať pravidlá známych a populárnych diét.
S oslavou svojich 35. narodenín si Kanaďanka Ana-Maria Klizsová uvedomila, aká je ťažká a pomalá. Povedala si preto dosť a začala rázne konať. "Počas tehotenstva s tretím dieťaťom som pribrala 36 kg a zrazu som sa ocitla na takmer sto kilách," hovorí. Skončila s výhovorkami, najväčšou motiváciou boli jej malé deti a túžba stíhať ich rýchlemu tempu. Najdôležitejšie však bolo, že sa necítila dobre vo vlastnom tele a chcela to zmeniť. A aj zmenila.
Ana-Maria priznáva, že stále má strie na bokoch, ovísajúce brucho, zmenšil sa jej obvod hrudníka, ale cíti sa oveľa lepšie, pretože vie, že jej telo je pripravenejšie na starostlivosť o tri malé deti. "Som rada, že môžem normálne dýchať, že ma stále nebolí žalúdok a že mám energiu, takže vládzem behať s mojimi chlapcami celý deň."
Who would have thought I’d get in the best shape of my life at 35 and with 3 kids in tow? Not me, not really anyway, I mean I hoped and wanted it but you know... I still have stretch marks on my hips, I have a wrinkly saggy belly button, my chest has shrunk down to nothing but I kind of like it all and the transformation feels sweeter because I know what my body has been though carrying and feeding three babies. I’m on week 18 of BBG, 4 weeks of @kayla_itsines beginner program and 14 weeks of BBG 1.0 and 2.0. It’s part of my life now. But the biggest change is the mindset. Through the experience I realized I’m happy with me and I think I’m setting a good example for the kids too. For those who ask, I use the @sweat app religiously. I love that I can incorporate the runs I love with the strength training I need and it’s all super flexible and I can do it from home every day. It’s quite literally changed my life more than just changed my body. #bbgmoms #bbg #bbgcommunity #transformationtuesday #bbgtransformation #momof3 #boymom
Ok so our bike/stroller/run session didn’t quite work out today. We thought it would be fun to stop along the waterfront after dropping off Johannes at hockey camp, but Magnus gave up and wanted snacks 2min into our run and Henrik has been just plain cranky for about 5 days now. So whatevs. We stopped for snack and photos though, Magnus thought we should document our “exercise”, I didn’t have the heart to tell him we did more snacking than anything... #momof3 #momofboys #momlife #widn #bugaboofox #bugaboorunner #bugaboo
A ako to dokázala? Rozhodla sa dodržiavať pravidlo 90/10, čo sa od bežných diét, ktoré podľa jej slov absolútne nefungujú, značne líši. Ide o systém 90 percent zdravého jedla a 10 percent jedla, ktoré má rada, no nemusí byť práve najzdravšie. Neprestala jesť sacharidy, iba nahradila biely chlieb celozrnným, biely cukor javorovým sirupom, maslo olivovým olejom. A najmä, prinútila sa každý deň zjesť jeden veľký šalát. Keď ide do reštaurácie, vždy začne šalátom s olivovým olejom. Tým, že ho zje ako prvý, nie je potom už taká hladná, aby potrebovala zjesť celý cheeseburger.
My run this morning was demoralizing, after a week of no workouts and no running trying to get through the antibiotics and letting my body heal, I went for an easy run today and it was hard. I had to walk twice, I wanted to quit the minute I left the house. It just sucked, especially when two weeks ago I was running 12+ km no problem. But then this photo popped up in my FB feed...1 year ago today. Same kids, maybe a bit older, but a different “me”. And I remembered that I started and stopped many times before, and setbacks are only permanent if you let them. So I’ll repeat #bbg week 13 starting tomorrow, and give myself a break. Because in total it’ve done a total of 17 weeks of hard work using the @sweat app, and 1 week of rest doesn’t really change that. #bbgtransformation @kayla_itsines #sweat #bbgmoms #bbgcommunity #momof3 #momofboys #momlife #boymom
Dbá taktiež na prísun vitamínov a bielkovín. Momentálne sa venuje fitnes programu "Bikiny Body Guide". Najdôležitejšie je však podľa trojnásobnej matky v procese chudnutia zmýšľanie. Keď je spokojná ona, stáva sa dobrým príkladom pre svoje deti. O hmotnosť vraj vôbec nejde, dôležitý je pocit zo seba samého a ten bol v prípade Any-Marie ešte nedávno veľmi zlý.