Piatok2. január 2026, meniny má Alexandra, Sandra, Karina, zajtra Daniela

KVÍZ, ktorý preverí vaše schopnosti: Čo všetko viete o online kasíne?

Zahrajte si v online kasíne a vyhrajte aj vy Advertoriál
Zahrajte si v online kasíne a vyhrajte aj vy (Zdroj: Getty Images)
© Zoznam/ © Zoznam/
Topky.sk

BRATISLAVA - Online kasíno je dnes viac než len ovocné automaty. Viete, aké hry sú najpopulárnejšie, kde môžete získať free spiny či aké atraktívne výhry sú pripravené? Otestujte sa v našom kvíze a zistite rôzne zaujímavosti aj vy.

Advertoriál pripravený v spolupráci s Niké.

Viac o téme: NikéFree spinyNiké online kasíno
Nahlásiť chybu

Odporúčame

Predpredaj.sk - Tu sa rodia zážitky

Zoznam TV

Upútavka na dokument Divoké Slovensko s Nigelom Marvenom 2
Upútavka na dokument Divoké Slovensko s Nigelom Marvenom 2
Prominenti
Marcela Laiferová predpovedá na rok 2026: Po TOMTO dátume si všetci vydýchneme! Pozor na jednu vec
Marcela Laiferová predpovedá na rok 2026: Po TOMTO dátume si všetci vydýchneme! Pozor na jednu vec
Prominenti
Novoročný príhovor ministra vnútra Matúša Šutaja Eštoka
Novoročný príhovor ministra vnútra Matúša Šutaja Eštoka
Správy

Domáce správy

Zahrajte si v online
KVÍZ, ktorý preverí vaše schopnosti: Čo všetko viete o online kasíne?
Domáce
FOTO Konsolidácia nám berie čoraz
Konsolidácia nám berie čoraz viac: Medziročne kupujeme lacnejšie potraviny, čo nás čaká v roku 2026? AI má odpovede
Domáce
Dobré správy pre deti,
Dobré správy pre deti, zlé pre rodičov: Školáci sa môžu v roku 2026 tešiť na viac dní voľna! TAKTO vychádzajú prázdniny
Domáce
SHMÚ vydal výstrahy: Na horách hrozí silná víchrica, sever a východ čakajú snehové záveje
SHMÚ vydal výstrahy: Na horách hrozí silná víchrica, sever a východ čakajú snehové záveje
Regióny

Zahraničné

Šamani držia fotografie amerického
Venezuela je otvorená rozhovorom so Spojenými štátmi, tvrdí Maduro
Zahraničné
Demonštranti počas protestu v
Krvavé protesty v Iráne: Pri zrážkach zahynulo najmenej sedem ľudí
Zahraničné
Bývalý brazílsky prezident Jair
Bolsonaro späť vo väzení: Po operáciách v nemocnici pokračuje v odpykávaní trestu
Zahraničné
Ilustračné foto
Washington varuje: Čínske vojenské cvičenia okolo Taiwanu bezdôvodne zvyšujú napätie
Zahraničné

Prominenti

Bruchala znovu udrel: Konsolidácia?
Bruchala znovu udrel: Konsolidácia? Pch! Takto vidí osud hercov po konci v SND
Domáci prominenti
Český herec schudol takmer
Český herec schudol takmer 130 kíl a teraz: Ide na 3 OPERÁCIE... Trápi ho OBROVSKÝ prebytok kože!
Domáci prominenti
Priznanie slávnej TOPMODELKY: Vyhorela
Priznanie slávnej TOPMODELKY: Vyhorela v 25 rokoch... Neznášala sa na seba pozerať!
Osobnosti
Pavel Nečas
Márny boj o život! Príčina smrti Pavla Nečasa odhalená: Hercovi nedokázali pomôcť ani záchranári
Zahraniční prominenti

Zaujímavosti

PRELOM v histórii: Našli
PRELOM v histórii: Našli Noemovu archu? Nové dôkazy z Turecka šokujú svet! Nálezy staré 5000 rokov menia všetko
Zaujímavosti
Sexuálna expertka odhalila najtajnejšie
Sexuálna expertka odhalila najtajnejšie fantázie párov: NAJPOPULÁRNEJŠÍ fetiš šokoval aj ju! Robíte to aj vy?
Zaujímavosti
Ak vás bolí brucho
Ak vás bolí brucho na tomto mieste, návštevu lekára neodkladajte!
vysetrenie.sk
NAJBIZARNEJŠIE prípady polície: Zvoniaci
NAJBIZARNEJŠIE prípady polície: Zvoniaci chrobák, policajt ako čert a muž, ktorý venčil hada!
Zaujímavosti

Dobré správy

Zahrajte si v online
KVÍZ, ktorý preverí vaše schopnosti: Čo všetko viete o online kasíne?
Domáce
Vyhrať zaujímavé sumy môžete
Slováci teraz môžu vyhrať každý deň: Stále nové prekvapenie a ešte aj zaujímavé sumy
Domáce
Slováci ju už začali
Slováci ju už začali hromadne využívať: Počuli ste o nej a viete, aké novinky prináša?
vosveteit.sk
Koniec obmedzení pre dve
Koniec obmedzení pre dve mestá či nový režim kvôli práci a škole: Zistite, čo sa mení
nitra.zoznam.sk

Ekonomika

Krutá pravda o novoročných predsavzatiach: Vaše fitko už teraz vie, kedy s tým seknete!
Krutá pravda o novoročných predsavzatiach: Vaše fitko už teraz vie, kedy s tým seknete!
SOI opäť upozorňuje na nebezpečné vozidlá na Slovensku: Zvolávacia akcia sa týka obľúbenej značky!
SOI opäť upozorňuje na nebezpečné vozidlá na Slovensku: Zvolávacia akcia sa týka obľúbenej značky!
Tisícka vtedy a dnes: Urobte si virtuálny nákup a zistite, ako sa za 17 rokov s eurom zmenila naša kúpna sila! (kalkulačka)
Tisícka vtedy a dnes: Urobte si virtuálny nákup a zistite, ako sa za 17 rokov s eurom zmenila naša kúpna sila! (kalkulačka)
Ceny alkoholu v Európe: Kde zaplatíte najviac a kde je pitie výrazne lacnejšie?
Ceny alkoholu v Európe: Kde zaplatíte najviac a kde je pitie výrazne lacnejšie?

Varenie a recepty

Novoročná šošovicová polievka. Recept na sviatočný zázrak v hrnci pre šťastie aj sýte brucho.
Novoročná šošovicová polievka. Recept na sviatočný zázrak v hrnci pre šťastie aj sýte brucho.
Tvarohové nátierky, ktoré pripravíte za pár minút. Recepty, s ktorými na Silvestra zabodujete.
Tvarohové nátierky, ktoré pripravíte za pár minút. Recepty, s ktorými na Silvestra zabodujete.
Pomazánky na jednohubky: Klasiky pre novoročné návštevy
Pomazánky na jednohubky: Klasiky pre novoročné návštevy
Výber receptov
Mini croissantové jednohubky rozžiaria váš silvestrovský stôl
Mini croissantové jednohubky rozžiaria váš silvestrovský stôl
Jednohubky

Šport

Juraj Slafkovský štartuje rok 2026: Online prenos zo zápasu Carolina – Montreal
Juraj Slafkovský štartuje rok 2026: Online prenos zo zápasu Carolina – Montreal
Juraj Slafkovský
Oholený Karlos Vémola, prevoz a po zuby ozbrojení policajti: Na toto nikto iný nemá poverenie!
Oholený Karlos Vémola, prevoz a po zuby ozbrojení policajti: Na toto nikto iný nemá poverenie!
Bojové športy
Tomáš Chrenko je doslova kráľ: Slovenský klenot šokuje svet, Kanadu a aj top favorita draftu
Tomáš Chrenko je doslova kráľ: Slovenský klenot šokuje svet, Kanadu a aj top favorita draftu
MS v hokeji do 20 rokov
Minister priamo v televízii rozpustil reprezentáciu: Úplne najhoršie dopadla najväčšia hviezda
Minister priamo v televízii rozpustil reprezentáciu: Úplne najhoršie dopadla najväčšia hviezda
Reprezentácia

Auto-moto

TEST: Fiat Grande Panda Hybrid - liek na dnešnú dobu
TEST: Fiat Grande Panda Hybrid - liek na dnešnú dobu
Klasické testy
Cesty sú zjazdné, miestami je na vozovke kašovitý či zľadovatený sneh
Cesty sú zjazdné, miestami je na vozovke kašovitý či zľadovatený sneh
Doprava
ZSSK potvrdzuje obnovu 33 vlakov Bageta. Posilnia dopravu v regiónoch
ZSSK potvrdzuje obnovu 33 vlakov Bageta. Posilnia dopravu v regiónoch
Doprava
TEST: Mercedes-AMG A45 S 4Matic+ superšport v praktickej karosérii
TEST: Mercedes-AMG A45 S 4Matic+ superšport v praktickej karosérii
Klasické testy

Kariéra a motivácia

Šokujúce dáta: tieto pracovné návyky vás robia menej produktívnymi, než si myslíte
Šokujúce dáta: tieto pracovné návyky vás robia menej produktívnymi, než si myslíte
Motivácia a produktivita
Ak vám v práci hovoria toto, mali by ste spozornieť
Ak vám v práci hovoria toto, mali by ste spozornieť
Prostredie práce
Odhalíte ho ešte pred prvým dňom? Ako spoznať zlého šéfa už pri prijímacom pohovore
Odhalíte ho ešte pred prvým dňom? Ako spoznať zlého šéfa už pri prijímacom pohovore
Hľadám prácu
Ako si v roku 2026 udržať kvalitných a spokojných ľudí? Stavte na koncept servant leadership!
Ako si v roku 2026 udržať kvalitných a spokojných ľudí? Stavte na koncept servant leadership!
Pre zamestnávateľov

Technológie

POZOR! Hackeri majú nový spôsob, ako sa ti dostať do zariadenia. Tento podvod je mimoriadne prefíkaný
POZOR! Hackeri majú nový spôsob, ako sa ti dostať do zariadenia. Tento podvod je mimoriadne prefíkaný
Bezpečnosť
Vedci narazili na paradox evolúcie, ktorý súvisí so starnutím. Môže z neho vzniknúť nové pravidlo biológie
Vedci narazili na paradox evolúcie, ktorý súvisí so starnutím. Môže z neho vzniknúť nové pravidlo biológie
Veda a výskum
Experimentálny liek na rakovinu viedol k ústupu nádorov bez nebezpečných vedľajších účinkov
Experimentálny liek na rakovinu viedol k ústupu nádorov bez nebezpečných vedľajších účinkov
Správy
Americká armáda práve zaradila do výzbroje laserovú zbraň LOCUST namontovanú na vozidlách JLTV. Určená je proti dronom
Americká armáda práve zaradila do výzbroje laserovú zbraň LOCUST namontovanú na vozidlách JLTV. Určená je proti dronom
Armádne technológie

Bývanie

Nájdete tu pohodu, relax aj prírodu. Moderná chata prináša útulnosť aj tradičnú horskú dušu, výsledok si nás získal
Nájdete tu pohodu, relax aj prírodu. Moderná chata prináša útulnosť aj tradičnú horskú dušu, výsledok si nás získal
TOP 10 + 1 rodinných domov, ktoré sa vám v roku 2025 páčili u nás najviac
TOP 10 + 1 rodinných domov, ktoré sa vám v roku 2025 páčili u nás najviac
Starý kamenný dom prerobili po 70 rokoch. Zvonku stále vidno tradičný vzhľad, no vnútri nájdete nadčasovú domácnosť
Starý kamenný dom prerobili po 70 rokoch. Zvonku stále vidno tradičný vzhľad, no vnútri nájdete nadčasovú domácnosť
Ako rekonštruovať starý dom? 7 dobrých rád, ktoré by ste mali počuť, kým sa pustíte do prác
Ako rekonštruovať starý dom? 7 dobrých rád, ktoré by ste mali počuť, kým sa pustíte do prác

Pre kutilov

Soľ ničí chodníky aj záhradu. Akým posypom ju v zime nahradiť, aby sa nešmýkalo
Soľ ničí chodníky aj záhradu. Akým posypom ju v zime nahradiť, aby sa nešmýkalo
Dvor a záhrada
Krása, farby a vôňa aj počas chladných dní? Tieto rastliny vám rozkvitnú v zime
Krása, farby a vôňa aj počas chladných dní? Tieto rastliny vám rozkvitnú v zime
Izbové rastliny
Ako si vyrobiť podpaľovač, ktorý môžete používať celú vykurovaciu sezónu a ešte na ňom aj ušetríte
Ako si vyrobiť podpaľovač, ktorý môžete používať celú vykurovaciu sezónu a ešte na ňom aj ušetríte
Vykurovanie
Domáci rozmrazovač skiel za pár minút: Funguje lepšie, než čakáte, a vyjde vás pár centov
Domáci rozmrazovač skiel za pár minút: Funguje lepšie, než čakáte, a vyjde vás pár centov
Údržba a opravy

Predpredaj.sk - Tu sa rodia zážitky

Stream naživo

Predpredaj.sk - Tu sa rodia zážitky

Osvojte si novoročné rituály pre šťastie: Ktoré z nich majú reálny psychologický základ?
Zábava
Osvojte si novoročné rituály pre šťastie: Ktoré z nich majú reálny psychologický základ?
Teraz v TV   Večer v TV
Celý program
Konsolidácia nám berie čoraz
Domáce
Konsolidácia nám berie čoraz viac: Medziročne kupujeme lacnejšie potraviny, čo nás čaká v roku 2026? AI má odpovede
Na tejto fotografii, ktorú
Zahraničné
MIMORIADNY ONLINE Napätie okolo Chersonu: Kyjev popiera ruské správy o krvavom útoku
Dobré správy pre deti,
Domáce
Dobré správy pre deti, zlé pre rodičov: Školáci sa môžu v roku 2026 tešiť na viac dní voľna! TAKTO vychádzajú prázdniny
Väzeň zvádzal zdravotnú sestru
Zahraničné
Romantika a sex za mrežami: Uväznený Romeo zvádzal zdravotnú sestru a dozorkyňu! A to nie je všetko

Ďalšie zo Zoznamu