Nešťastie v Indonézii: Počet obetí zosuvu skál v kameňolome stúpol na 18

🇮🇩 INDONESIA QUARRY COLLAPSE: 17 DEAD, 8 STILL MISSING



A quarry in West Java collapsed Friday, killing 17 and injuring 6.



The search for 8 missing workers continues.



Officials say the site was unsafe and didn’t meet basic safety standards.



