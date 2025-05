Trumpovi nestačilo, VYHRÁŽA SA už celému svetu: SANKCIE voči každému, kto bude kupovať ropu z Iránu!

( @realDonaldTrump - Truth Social Post )

( Donald J. Trump - May 01, 2025, 2:20 PM ET )



ALERT: All purchases of Iranian Oil, or Petrochemical products, must stop, NOW! Any Country or person who buys ANY AMOUNT of OIL or PETROCHEMICALS from Iran will be subject to, immediately,… pic.twitter.com/6jIwCR9Vpj