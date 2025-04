Donald Trump odkazuje svetovým lídrom štipľavé slová: Teraz sa nám pchajú do zadku!

🇺🇸😬 “Other countries are kissing my ass to make a trade deal,” – Trump



“They’re dying to make a deal. They kiss my ass and say, ‘Please, please, sir, make a deal, I’ll do anything, sir,’”

– said the President of the United States.



🤡 Trump also claimed he has received more… pic.twitter.com/jUu8R3C87A