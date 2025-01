Extrémne znečistenie ovzdušia v Hanoji: Obyvatelia bojujú s dýchacími ťažkosťami a smogom

🚨🇻🇳HANOI TOPS LIST OF WORLD’S MOST POLLUTED CITIES



Thick smog blanketed Vietnam's capital as its air pollution reached hazardous PM2.5 levels of 266 µg/m³.



Residents reported worsening respiratory issues, with young and elderly alike struggling in the toxic air.



