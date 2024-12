Veľká tragédia na výletnej lodi: Dôchodca (†72) spadol cez palubu, pátrala po ňom aj pobrežná stráž!

#RubyPrincess: MAN OVERBOARD



The man went overboard on 12/1 btwn 9:30-11:30 pm about 40-60 mi west of Monterey Bay. At that time, it was foggy with a visibility of 400 feet. The man was not found yet, and there is no announcement or help by @PrincessCruises #cawx @NWSBayArea pic.twitter.com/MRQ1ruaEtB