Indonézia posilňuje vojenské vzťahy s Ruskom: Začínajú sa spoločné námorné cvičenia

🇷🇺🇮🇩 On November 4, 2024, an opening ceremony of the Russia-Indonesia joint naval exercise Orruda 2024 was held in Surabaya.



▫️The Orruda 2024 exercise will be held on November 4-8 and consist of a base phase (Surabaya) and a sea phase (the Java Sea area). pic.twitter.com/twben1ZlP9