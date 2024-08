Na Blízkom východe ESKALUJE ďalšie napätie: USA sľubujú ODVETU za raketový útok na základňu!

#Iraq / #USA 🇮🇶🇺🇸: "Islamic Resistance" carried out a rocket attack on Ain Al-Asad Airbase and struck a Fuel Station in #Anbar.



Group used #Iran-made 🇮🇷 122mm "Arash" HE-Frag rockets (2 failed); which were fired from an improvised launcher hidden in a truck. pic.twitter.com/chB4EObekp