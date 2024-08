Následky vojny na viacerých frontoch: Izrael bojuje s nedostatkom potravín! RADIKÁLNY krok vlády

🚨Urgent | Al Arabiya TV correspondent: Sirens sound in #Katzrin and #Ortal settlements north of occupied Golan@AlarabyTV #Breaking

📌Channel 12 Israel: About 40 rockets were fired in a salvo towards the Hula Valley and Ortal, north of the Golan Heights, some of which were… pic.twitter.com/FvuhqUb2rk