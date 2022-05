VIDEO Ukrajinská vojačka si získala srdcia miliónov ľudí: Jej spev z krytu v Mariupole vás rozplače

Her name's Katya, she's 20. One of the last defenders of #Mariupol at "Azovstal". Singing a 🇺🇦 patriotic song, written in 1929. The first lines are:



"We were born in a great hour

From the fires of war and the flames of gunshots

We were nurtured by the pain of losing Ukraine..." pic.twitter.com/Y7V0YjCQXq