Zákernému COVID-19 podľahla ďalšia známa tvár: Zomrel herec (†68) z filmov Votrelci či Batman!
LOS ANGELES - Koronavírus zasiahol svetový šoubiznis, bohužiaľ, už niekoľkokrát. Najnovšie prišla smutná správa z filmového sveta. Zomrel americký herec Jay Benedict (†68), ktorý si zahral napríklad vo filmoch Votrelci či Batman!
Jay Benedict síce nikdy nepatril k áčkovým hercom, no na svojom konte mal veľa úspešných kúskov. Za všetky spomeňme filmy Votrelci, Batman či Temný rytier. Pred tromi rokmi s hraním nadobro sekol, no z filmového priemyslu neodišiel úplne. Viedol postprodukčnú spoločnosť, ktorá strihala napríklad Dánske dievča, Everest, Steve Jobs či Resident Evil.
Herecký svet tak správa o jeho úmrtí nepochybne zasiahla. Osudným sa Jayovi stal vírus COVID-19, hoci predtým nebolo známe, že by Američan trpel aj nejakou inou chorobou, ako to väčšinou v prípade úmrtí na koronavírus býva. „S hlbokým zármutkom vám oznamujeme, že Jay zomrel 4. apríla na komplikácie, ktoré vznikli v súvislosti s infekciou COVID-19,“ píše sa na webe produkčnej spoločnosti.
Na zosnulého herca spomínajú mnohé hviezdy. Na svojom instagramovom profile za ním smúti napríklad aj Pierce Brosnan. „Život bol s Jayom taký zábavný, či už na pódiu alebo mimom neho, toľko sme sa nasmiali na cestách po svete, aj na nás samotných, vždy videl na živote jeho lepšiu stránku,“ napísal v rozsiahlom statuse venovanom kamarátovi.
My dearest friend Jay Benedict, brother in this life, has passed on, slipped the mortal coils this day... we were friends for so many years, forty years and change. This is a photo taken last May outside the stage door of the Lyric theatre on Shaftesbury Avenue London ...the stage door was tucked in right next door to the Old Windmill Theatre. Jay and I played brothers in a Franco Zeffirelli production of Filumena ... He played Ricardo the shirt maker, I played Michele the plumber. We were on that Lyric stage for the best part of year....Life was so much fun with Jay, on stage and off, we laughed a lot at the world around us, at our selves, saw the funny side of life always. He was a courageous man of handsome life force, that shone its light in every room he walked into, down every road he traveled, he shared his joyful radiance of kinship with all who knew him, a fine mind of intellect and compassion, he gave of himself in every way to the craft of acting, but above all else, he gave us all his great love of life, himself. My deepest sympathies and condolences go out to his beloved wife Phoebe, his sons Leo and Freddie, my dearest God sons, peace be with you all dear hearts. Uncle Pierce