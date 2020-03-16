KORONAVÍRUS rozdelil promi pár: Intímnosti riešia takto!

Na topkách sme vás informovali, že Tom Hanks s manželkou Ritou Wilson a herečka Olga Kurylenko mali pozitívne výsledky testov na koronavírus. Obavy a strach neskrýva ani modelka Heidi Klum, ktorá sa tiež necíti dobre.

Oznámila to aj svojim priaznivcom prostredníctvom instagramu. „Žiaľ, aj môj manžel, ktorý sa pred pár dňami vrátil z turné, sa tiež necíti dobre. Aby sme sa vzájomne neohrozovali, rozhodli sme sa byť takto zvlášť a čakáme na výsledky testov na koronavírus. Nechceme šíriť vírusy, bacily a riskovať, že iní ochorejú,” napísala blondínka.

dodala.

„Karanténa je to, čo teraz musíme všetci urobiť, aby sme boli zodpovednými občanmi sveta. Sme v tom všetci spoločne a je na nás, aby sme chránili tých, čo milujeme, našich susedov a komunity. Poslúchajte kompetentných a zostaňte doma. Vidím všetky krásne veci, ktoré ľuddia robia jeden pre druhého po celom svete a to mi dáva nádej, že to dokážeme spolu prekonať,” uzavrela modelka, ktorá si bozky so svojim manželom vymieňa aspoň cez sklo.