KORONAVÍRUS rozdelil promi pár: Intímnosti riešia takto!
LOS ANGELES - Zodpovedný prístup! Hoci sa stále nájde dosť jedincov, ktorí ku koronavírusu pristupujú ľahkovážne, modelka Heidi Klum (46) k nim rozhodne nepatrí. Dôkazom je video, ktoré zverejnila na svojom instagramovom profile. Slávnu blondínku sužujú zdravotné problémy, a tak sa rozhodla byť izolovaná od svojho manžela Toma Kaulitza (30). Čo sa však nežností týka, celkom sa vynašli. Aha!
<< Sledujte dianie okolo koronavírusu aj na Facebook stránke Koronavírus Slovensko 2020 >>
Na topkách sme vás informovali, že Tom Hanks s manželkou Ritou Wilson a herečka Olga Kurylenko mali pozitívne výsledky testov na koronavírus. Obavy a strach neskrýva ani modelka Heidi Klum, ktorá sa tiež necíti dobre.
Oznámila to aj svojim priaznivcom prostredníctvom instagramu. „Žiaľ, aj môj manžel, ktorý sa pred pár dňami vrátil z turné, sa tiež necíti dobre. Aby sme sa vzájomne neohrozovali, rozhodli sme sa byť takto zvlášť a čakáme na výsledky testov na koronavírus. Nechceme šíriť vírusy, bacily a riskovať, že iní ochorejú,” napísala blondínka.
Heidi Klum a Tom Kaulitz sa veľmi ľúbia
„Karanténa je to, čo teraz musíme všetci urobiť, aby sme boli zodpovednými občanmi sveta. Sme v tom všetci spoločne a je na nás, aby sme chránili tých, čo milujeme, našich susedov a komunity. Poslúchajte kompetentných a zostaňte doma. Vidím všetky krásne veci, ktoré ľuddia robia jeden pre druhého po celom svete a to mi dáva nádej, že to dokážeme spolu prekonať,” uzavrela modelka, ktorá si bozky so svojim manželom vymieňa aspoň cez sklo.
Like many of you, I also have been sick all week and, unfortunately, my husband who returned from his tour a couple of days ago is also feeling ill. To be safe, we are staying apart until we get the results of our Coronavirus tests (that we were finally able to get today) back. We don’t want to spread germs and risk others getting sicker... even each other! As much as I want to embrace him and kiss him, it is more important to do the right thing and not spread further. ❤️ These are strange times... but in these moments, you remember what’s really important- the people you love and keeping them safe. Social distancing is what we all need to do right now to be responsible citizens of the world. We are all in this together and it is up to us to protect our loved ones, and our neighbors and our communities. Please listen to the officials and stay at home if you can and physically distance yourself from other people… especially if you are not feeling well. I see all the beautiful things people are doing for each other all over the globe and that gives me hope! Sending all of you love and positivity and healing vibes… together we can get through this but we need to be proactive so that we can all have a bright and healthy future.