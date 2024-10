Vedcov šokoval pohľad na najväčšiu búrku v našej slnečnej sústave: Nečakali, že sa s ňou deje TOTO!

Astronomers have observed Jupiter's Great Red Spot for at least 150 years. But Hubble's new observations reveal it's not as stable as it might look. New data collected show the Great Red Spot jiggles like a bowl of gelatin. Read on: https://t.co/Ff1dGkqOZ7



📸 NASA/ ESA/ STScI). pic.twitter.com/duzMFzRKrL