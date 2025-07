CHLADNOKRVNÁ vražda za bieleho dňa! YouTuber dobodal na ulici ženu pred ich dieťaťom v kočíku: Desivé detaily prípadu

🛑 Habibur Masum, who stabbed his wife Kulsuma Akter to death as she pushed their baby in a pram in April last year, has been jailed for life at Bradford Crown Court with a minimum term of 28 years.



Habibur Masum, 27, was found guilty of murdering Kulsuma Akter in a “ferocious”… pic.twitter.com/ElcyMhDbbi