Nového poľského prezidenta zatienila vlastná dcéra: TOTO si dovolila počas otcovho príhovoru!

Poland’s new First Daughter just stole the show! 🇵🇱

Kasia Nawrocki, daughter of President-elect Karol Nawrocki, went viral for her heart signs and playful faces during his victory speech.



The internet is in love — and the remixes? Absolutely priceless! 💖🎥😂#KasiaNawrocki… https://t.co/LBlPbYrhVs pic.twitter.com/LoctWVMZRU