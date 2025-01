Ruské babičky otvorene nadávajú na Putina: VIDEO Je to zlý malý chuligán! A tým to nekončí

"I'd tell him [Putin] to go f*ck himself. I lived through that war, I know how hungry I was then. And now I'm hungry too! Russians are afraid of everything. Russians are afraid to speak." - a Russian grandma says.



