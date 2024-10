Severné Taliansko sužujú záplavy: Evakuovaných bolo vyše 3-tisíc ľudí

🇮🇹Flash floods, #Bologna, #ItalyFloods



🆘The 3rd #flood for the year occurred in Emilia-Romagna region.

For 24h fell 175mm of rain with the October norm of 75mm.

⚠️The critical situation was recorded in 13 municipalities. The railroad traffic on Bologna-Vignola line was stopped. pic.twitter.com/FSzyG7BOHQ