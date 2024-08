Počas karnevalu v Notting Hill pobodali troch ľudí: Zadržali 90 osôb

🚨🇬🇧 LONDON’S NOTTING HILL CARNIVAL CHAOS LEAVES 3 STABBED AND 90 ARRESTS🚨



2 Of the carnival goers that were stabbed are in critical condition the other is said to have non life threatening injures.



Of the 90 arrests; 10 assaulted peace officers, 18 for possible of a weapon,… pic.twitter.com/CTVyqjZYMm