Zobral veci do vlastných rúk: Kim Čong-un chce premiestniť tisíce ľudí postihnutých povodňami

Devastating aftermath footage after severe flash flooding today in the city of Yan'an in Shaanxi province, China 🇨🇳



▪︎ 9 August 2024 ▪︎



The city was hit by intense rainstorms, with 172 mm of rainfall in just 5 hours, causing severe floods and resulting in the damage of… pic.twitter.com/INrvuqST7g