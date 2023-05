Oblasť východne od Novej Kaledónie deň po veľkom zemetrasení zasiahlo ďalšie

On May 19, 2023 at 2:57 (UTC), a powerful #earthquake of magnitude 7.7 occurred in Oceania. The epicenter was 348 kilometers from the town of Tadine, #New_Caledonia. The source was located at a depth of 30 km. No information on casualties and destruction was available. #Tsunami… pic.twitter.com/AIzH8cFtGN