Veľká rana pre Putina tesne pred oslavami Dňa víťazstva: Prišiel o elitného podplukovníka (†36)

* LIST of 🇷🇺 SNR OFFICERS KIA in 🇺🇦*



76 - Lieutenant Colonel Fyodor Solovyov



Previously deployed to Syria and the North Caucasus, was a native of the village of Chunaki, Maloserdobinsk district, Penza region in #Russia. He was killed during the invasion of #Ukraine. https://t.co/j2OSE6r2Pd pic.twitter.com/S7MBKnnIKC