Piatok20. december 2024, meniny má Dagmara, zajtra Bohdan, Noel
Domáce
Zahraničné
Prominenti
Šport
Zaujímavosti
Ekonomika
Kvízy
Topky tv
Lifestyle
Voľný čas

Sviatky vo veľkom štýle: Spoznáte metropoly podľa ich vianočných scenérií?

Vianoce v mestách
Vianoce v mestách (Zdroj: Getty Images/SergeyIT)
© Zoznam/ © Zoznam/

Vyberte sa na virtuálnu cestu okolo sveta a objavte sviatočný vzhľad metropol. Dokážete ich správne priradiť k jednotlivým mestám?

Viac o téme: MestoVianočnýVianočná výzdobaMetropolaMestáVianoce
Nahlásiť chybu

Odporúčame

Predpredaj.sk - Tu sa rodia zážitky

Zoznam TV

Army+ spustila službu, v ktorej môže vojak nahlásiť svoj zámer vrátiť sa do služby ako aj prestúpiť do inej jednotky
Army+ spustila službu, v ktorej môže vojak nahlásiť svoj zámer vrátiť sa do služby ako aj prestúpiť do inej jednotky
Správy
Adela dostala od svojho ex Modrovského NAJ dar pod stromček: Viktor, to neprekonáš!
Adela dostala od svojho ex Modrovského NAJ dar pod stromček: Viktor, to neprekonáš!
Prominenti
Marián Miezga sa s 50-kou nechce zmieriť: Čo sa mu deje ráno a večer stále nevie pochopiť!
Marián Miezga sa s 50-kou nechce zmieriť: Čo sa mu deje ráno a večer stále nevie pochopiť!
Prominenti

Domáce správy

Veľký PREHĽAD otváracích hodín
Veľký PREHĽAD otváracích hodín cez sviatky! Viaceré reťazce ich upravili, TU nakúpite NONSTOP!
Domáce
FOTO Štát predáva prebytočný majetok:
Štát predáva prebytočný majetok: FOTO V ponuke sú garáže v Bratislave či rodinné domy za extrémne nízke ceny!
Domáce
JUDr. Mgr. Zuzana Pračková,
Viac ako politika rozdeľujú ľudí peniaze! Štyri z piatich otázok sa týkajú DEDIČSTVA: Advokátka radí
Právna poradňa
Mladá MUZIKANTKA z hudobnej rodiny zomrela krátko po oslave narodenín! Prerazila v zahraničí, podľahla ťažkej chorobe
Mladá MUZIKANTKA z hudobnej rodiny zomrela krátko po oslave narodenín! Prerazila v zahraničí, podľahla ťažkej chorobe
Prešov

Zahraničné

Donald Trump
Rozpočtová kríza v USA: Cieľom návrhu bolo odvrátiť shutdown, zamietli ho
Zahraničné
Jun Sok-jol
Juhokórejský prezident je znovu predvolaný na vypočúvanie: Hrozí doživotné väzenie
Zahraničné
Volodymyr Zelenskyj
MIMORIADNY ONLINE Ukrajina chce mier, ale potrebuje záruky a jednotu EÚ a USA: Fico sa so Zelenským nezhodol
Zahraničné
Robert Fico
Srbsko by malo byť prijaté do Európskej únie čo najskôr, uviedol Fico
Zahraničné

Prominenti

Adela Vinczeová
Adela dostala od svojho ex Modrovského NAJ dar pod stromček: Viktor, to neprekonáš!
Domáci prominenti
STRACH slávnej speváčky o
STRACH slávnej speváčky o partnerku: Známa Češka sa OTRÁVILA jedlom... Skončila v nemocnici!
Domáci prominenti
Svadba v televíznej relácii:
Svadba v televíznej relácii: Český herec netušil, že sa ide ženiť!
Osobnosti
Marián Miezga
Marián Miezga sa s 50-kou nechce zmieriť: Čo sa mu deje ráno a večer stále nevie pochopiť!
Domáci prominenti

Zaujímavosti

FOTO DESIVÝ model ukazuje, čo
DESIVÝ model ukazuje, čo sa stane, ak spíte len šesť hodín denne: Kruhy pod očami sú ten najmenší problém!
Zaujímavosti
Lekárov šokoval prípad šesťdesiatnika:
Lekárov šokoval prípad šesťdesiatnika: Jeho penis sa premenil na kosť! Neuveríte, čo nasledovalo
Zaujímavosti
TIETO potraviny zlepšia zdravie
TIETO potraviny zlepšia zdravie vašej vagíny: Máte ich v jedálničku?
vysetrenie.sk
VIDEO Mesiac zasiahol ZÁHADNÝ
VIDEO Mesiac zasiahol ZÁHADNÝ objekt: Vedci sú v úzkych, nedokážu ho identifikovať!
Zaujímavosti

Dobré správy

Vyzdob si stromček podľa
Vyzdob si stromček podľa znamenia: Kto by mal staviť na záplavu svetiel a kto na ručnú výrobu?
hashtag.sk
Šťavnatý sviatočný koláčik, ktorý
Šťavnatý sviatočný koláčik, ktorý si musíte upiecť: Obľúbená klasika z Maďarska vám zachutí
plnielanu.sk
Smutná realita rekreačnej oblasti
Smutná realita rekreačnej oblasti pri Humennom: Obľúbený areál zapadol prachom
hashtag.sk
KVÍZ Najnezvyčajnejšie predmety sveta:
KVÍZ Najnezvyčajnejšie predmety sveta: Spoznáte ich všetky? Niektoré vás určite dostanú!
plnielanu.sk

Ekonomika

Zelenského odkaz Ficovi: Strácame oveľa viac ako Slovensko!
Zelenského odkaz Ficovi: Strácame oveľa viac ako Slovensko!
Hlas ide zachraňovať najslabších pred vládnou konsolidáciou: Eštok avizuje okrem iného aj zmeny daňového bonusu! (video)
Hlas ide zachraňovať najslabších pred vládnou konsolidáciou: Eštok avizuje okrem iného aj zmeny daňového bonusu! (video)
Nové diaľničné prepojenie prináša prvé výsledky: Minister Ráž avizuje ďalšie veľké novinky pri Bratislave! (video)
Nové diaľničné prepojenie prináša prvé výsledky: Minister Ráž avizuje ďalšie veľké novinky pri Bratislave! (video)
Najväčšia firma na Slovensku pozastaví výrobu, tisícky ľudí dostanú voľno: Kedy sa vrátia do práce?
Najväčšia firma na Slovensku pozastaví výrobu, tisícky ľudí dostanú voľno: Kedy sa vrátia do práce?

Šport

Fanúšikom Manchestru by ste sa krvi nedorazili: Infarktový zápas pre obe zúčastnené strany
Fanúšikom Manchestru by ste sa krvi nedorazili: Infarktový zápas pre obe zúčastnené strany
Anglický ligový pohár
Upečie sa veľký prestup na trase Nemecko-Anglicko? Guardiola súhlasil s rokovaním
Upečie sa veľký prestup na trase Nemecko-Anglicko? Guardiola súhlasil s rokovaním
Premier League
Na kurte rozdával fyzické i psychické rany: Československá legenda našla šťastie v USA
Na kurte rozdával fyzické i psychické rany: Československá legenda našla šťastie v USA
ATP
Barmoš povedal, čo si myslia skoro všetci: Naša spoločnosť by si mohla uvedomiť, že...
Barmoš povedal, čo si myslia skoro všetci: Naša spoločnosť by si mohla uvedomiť, že...
Reprezentácia

Auto-moto

Prvá električka priamo cez Petržalku. Na ďalšie si treba chvíľu počkať
Prvá električka priamo cez Petržalku. Na ďalšie si treba chvíľu počkať
Doprava
NDS odovzdá do prevádzky dvojkilometrový úsek diaľnice D1 pri Ivachnovej
NDS odovzdá do prevádzky dvojkilometrový úsek diaľnice D1 pri Ivachnovej
Doprava
TEST: Ford Tourneo Custom - Bližšie k osobáku, ale stále obrovský
TEST: Ford Tourneo Custom - Bližšie k osobáku, ale stále obrovský
Klasické testy
Honda Prelude prichádza po 25 rokoch aj do Európy. Nebude to EV
Honda Prelude prichádza po 25 rokoch aj do Európy. Nebude to EV
Novinky

Kariéra a motivácia

Máte nedostatok dovolenky, aby ste vykryli zimné prázdniny vašich deti? Poznáme riešenie tejto dilemy
Máte nedostatok dovolenky, aby ste vykryli zimné prázdniny vašich deti? Poznáme riešenie tejto dilemy
Mám prácu
Chcete zarábať aspoň 3000 EUR mesačne? Vyberte si z týchto voľných ponúk
Chcete zarábať aspoň 3000 EUR mesačne? Vyberte si z týchto voľných ponúk
Zaujímavé pracovné ponuky
6 dôvodov, prečo by ste si počas sviatkov mali dopriať digitálny detox: Viete, ako na to?
6 dôvodov, prečo by ste si počas sviatkov mali dopriať digitálny detox: Viete, ako na to?
Motivácia a inšpirácia
7 otázok, ktoré si položte predtým, ako prijmete novú prácu: Môžu zmeniť úplne všetko!
7 otázok, ktoré si položte predtým, ako prijmete novú prácu: Môžu zmeniť úplne všetko!
Hľadám prácu

Varenie a recepty

Pudingové rohlíčky pripravené za 20 minút
Pudingové rohlíčky pripravené za 20 minút
28 najlepších receptov na vyprážané rezne pripravené na rôzne spôsoby
28 najlepších receptov na vyprážané rezne pripravené na rôzne spôsoby
Vianočné nepečené guľky: Máme 3 najlepšie overené recepty
Vianočné nepečené guľky: Máme 3 najlepšie overené recepty
Vianočná čokoláda podľa starého rodinného receptu: Ako ju urobiť?
Vianočná čokoláda podľa starého rodinného receptu: Ako ju urobiť?

Technológie

Brutálny film Carry-On si už vieš pozrieť na Netflixe. Prečo sa Ethan na konci rozhodol tak, ako sa rozhodol?
Brutálny film Carry-On si už vieš pozrieť na Netflixe. Prečo sa Ethan na konci rozhodol tak, ako sa rozhodol?
Filmy a seriály
Ako v Google Mapách môžeš zapnúť tachometer a upozornenia na prekročenie rýchlosti? Takto sa vyhneš pokutám!
Ako v Google Mapách môžeš zapnúť tachometer a upozornenia na prekročenie rýchlosti? Takto sa vyhneš pokutám!
Autá
Európska komisia chce od Apple ďalšie zmeny, aby upravili iPhone telefóny. Apple hovorí, že to bude katastrofa
Európska komisia chce od Apple ďalšie zmeny, aby upravili iPhone telefóny. Apple hovorí, že to bude katastrofa
Apple
Pozor, okamžite si aktualizuj iOS! V správcovi hesiel sa našla kritická bezpečnostná slabina. Tvoje heslá môže získať hacker!
Pozor, okamžite si aktualizuj iOS! V správcovi hesiel sa našla kritická bezpečnostná slabina. Tvoje heslá môže získať hacker!
Apple

Bývanie

Pri príjazde vidíte hlavne tmavú anonymnú fasádu, no vo vnútri je všetko inak. Majitelia vedia, ako má vyzerať dom na víkendový relax!
Pri príjazde vidíte hlavne tmavú anonymnú fasádu, no vo vnútri je všetko inak. Majitelia vedia, ako má vyzerať dom na víkendový relax!
Ako dosiahnuť, aby vianočný kaktus krásne zakvitol? Pri starostlivosti nevynechajte tieto kroky!
Ako dosiahnuť, aby vianočný kaktus krásne zakvitol? Pri starostlivosti nevynechajte tieto kroky!
Vraveli, že na tom mieste nebude nič stáť, no táto chata prerazila cestu. Stres tu nemá miesto,  príroda je jediná krása, ktorú potrebujete
Vraveli, že na tom mieste nebude nič stáť, no táto chata prerazila cestu. Stres tu nemá miesto,  príroda je jediná krása, ktorú potrebujete
Na béžové interiéry i rustikálne prvky môžete zabudnúť. 8 populárnych trendov, ktoré hýbali svetom, no v roku 2025 ich budeme opúšťať
Na béžové interiéry i rustikálne prvky môžete zabudnúť. 8 populárnych trendov, ktoré hýbali svetom, no v roku 2025 ich budeme opúšťať

Pre kutilov

Ako vyrobiť nástenné police bez jediného klinca? Toto riešenie zaujme na prvý pohľad!
Ako vyrobiť nástenné police bez jediného klinca? Toto riešenie zaujme na prvý pohľad!
Nábytok
Chcete medovníky s farebnou polevou? Vyskúšajte prírodné farbivá – nájdete ich aj doma
Chcete medovníky s farebnou polevou? Vyskúšajte prírodné farbivá – nájdete ich aj doma
Recepty
Domáca majonéza, ktorá sa vždy podarí – jednoduchá, chutná a hotová za pár minút!
Domáca majonéza, ktorá sa vždy podarí – jednoduchá, chutná a hotová za pár minút!
Recepty
Zateplením stropu sa vyhnete chladným podlahám. Ako sa však vyvarovať častým chybám a ktoré materiály zvoliť?
Zateplením stropu sa vyhnete chladným podlahám. Ako sa však vyvarovať častým chybám a ktoré materiály zvoliť?
Zateplenie

Predpredaj.sk - Tu sa rodia zážitky

Stream naživo

Predpredaj.sk - Tu sa rodia zážitky

Symbióza hôr, ekológie, udržateľnosti a rodinnej atmosféry: Výnimočné miesta na lyžovačku, kde si to užijú všetci členovia rodiny
Cestovanie
Symbióza hôr, ekológie, udržateľnosti a rodinnej atmosféry: Výnimočné miesta na lyžovačku, kde si to užijú všetci členovia rodiny
Teraz v TV   Večer v TV
Celý program
Veľký PREHĽAD otváracích hodín
Domáce
Veľký PREHĽAD otváracích hodín cez sviatky! Viaceré reťazce ich upravili, TU nakúpite NONSTOP!
Volodymyr Zelenskyj
Zahraničné
MIMORIADNY ONLINE Ukrajina chce mier, ale potrebuje záruky a jednotu EÚ a USA: Fico sa so Zelenským nezhodol
Štát predáva prebytočný majetok:
Domáce
Štát predáva prebytočný majetok: FOTO V ponuke sú garáže v Bratislave či rodinné domy za extrémne nízke ceny!
Ruský prezident Vladimir Putin
Zahraničné
Zlyhanie Putinovho plánu? Kursk mal byť oslobodený pred tromi mesiacmi, Rusi ešte nezískali späť ani polovicu!

Ďalšie zo Zoznamu