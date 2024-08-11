Nedeľa11. august 2024, meniny má Zuzana, zajtra Darina, Dárius, Dária
Aktuálne
Domáce
Zahraničné
Prominenti
Šport
Zaujímavosti
Ekonomika
Video
Lifestyle
Voľný čas

Myslíš, že poznáš všetky skratky? KVÍZ napovie, čo sa skrýva pod týmito jedenástimi

Kvíz Riskuj!
Kvíz Riskuj! (Zdroj: Getty Images)
© Zoznam/NaJa © Zoznam/NaJa

BRATISLAVA - Skratky sú bežnou súčasťou nášho života. Veď častokrát sa aj sami vyjadrujeme úsečne a skratkovito. Poznáte ale všetky? Otestujte sa, ako ste na tom.

Viac o téme: KvízSkratky
Nahlásiť chybu

Odporúčame

Predpredaj.sk - Tu sa rodia zážitky

Zoznam TV

Tréner Žiliny Michal Ščasný: Škoda, že sme niektoré šance nepremenili skôr
Tréner Žiliny Michal Ščasný: Škoda, že sme niektoré šance nepremenili skôr
Šport
Tréner Michaloviec Anton Šoltis: Prvý polčas sme hrali odovzdaný futbal
Tréner Michaloviec Anton Šoltis: Prvý polčas sme hrali odovzdaný futbal
Futbal
V Bratislave sa konala oslava talentov rómskych detí, organizovaná OZ Divé maky
V Bratislave sa konala oslava talentov rómskych detí, organizovaná OZ Divé maky
Správy

Domáce správy

Horskí záchranári pomáhali slovenskej
Horskí záchranári pomáhali slovenskej turistke: Vo Veľkej Fatre si zlomila nohu
Domáce
Policajný medvedík
Policajní medvedíkovia majú potešiť najmä deti v nepríjemnej situácii
Domáce
Len 6-ročný chlapec bol
Len 6-ročný chlapec bol postrelený vzduchovkou: Vo vážnom stave ho prevážal vrtuľník
Domáce
Policajní medvedíkovia majú potešiť najmä deti v nepríjemnej situácii
Policajní medvedíkovia majú potešiť najmä deti v nepríjemnej situácii
Banská Bystrica

Zahraničné

Demonštranta Ryana Sheersa (28)
VIDEO Nespokojný demonštrant vyskakoval do policajtov: Okamžitá reakcia...AU! Na TOTO len tak nezabudne
Zahraničné
FOTO 84-ročná vodička si pomýlila
Rakúska dôchodkyňa (84) si zmýlila brzdu s plynom: Zrámovala niekoľko hrobov, teraz je terčom posmechu!
Zahraničné
Americká vláda je znepokojená
Americká vláda je znepokojená izraelským útokom: V Gaze naďalej zomiera príliš veľa civilistov
Zahraničné
Na Cyprus dorazila americká
Na Cyprus dorazila americká loď: Poslúži v prípade evakuácie z Blízkeho východu
Zahraničné

Prominenti

Myslíš, že poznáš všetky
Myslíš, že poznáš všetky skratky? KVÍZ napovie, čo sa skrýva pod týmito jedenástimi
Kvízy
FOTO VNÚTRI! Rihanna po SEXI kampani:
Rihanna po SEXI kampani: K moru išla ZAHALENÁ, ale… To je ale PRČA!
Zahraniční prominenti
DJ Mairee
Maireeho vážne následky po hrôzostrašnej nehode: ZÁZRAK bude hľadať u Bekima!
Domáci prominenti
Umelecký svet opäť v
Umelecký svet opäť v smútku: ZOMREL známy hudobný skladateľ
Domáci prominenti

Zaujímavosti

Žena žiadala, aby jej
Žena žiadala, aby jej manžel platil za sex: Bol príliš tučný a neschopný! Bizarný prípad skončil pred súdom
Zaujímavosti
Vypína vás po jedle?
Vypína vás po jedle? Tak prestaňte jesť TIETO potraviny
vysetrenie.sk
Toto je cena za
Toto je cena za nesmrteľnosť: Európska spoločnosť prišla s fascinujúcou technológiou! Záujem ľudí je obrovský
Zaujímavosti
Muž bol nezvestný 30
Muž bol nezvestný 30 rokov: Zrazu sa objavil pred domom v rovnakom oblečení! Tajomný prípad plný otázok
Zaujímavosti

Dobré správy

Augustová SÚŤAŽ: Uhádnite, aký
Augustová SÚŤAŽ: Uhádnite, aký záhadný predmet je na obrázku
plnielanu.sk
Toto sedadlo v lietadle
Toto sedadlo v lietadle je najpohodlnejšie: Influencer však upozornil na fakt, ktorý pozná málokto
hashtag.sk
Trpíte náladovosťou či nespavosťou?
Trpíte náladovosťou či nespavosťou? Možno vás zradil dôležitý ženský hormón
plnielanu.sk
Top augustové filmy a
Top augustové filmy a seriály, ktoré musíš vidieť: Nový Votrelec aj moderná Šípková Ruženka
hashtag.sk

Ekonomika

Křetínský chystá veľký obchod: Jeho skupina chce získať väčšinu v Slovenských elektrárňach!
Křetínský chystá veľký obchod: Jeho skupina chce získať väčšinu v Slovenských elektrárňach!
Čo je invalidný dôchodok a ako ho získať? (poradňa)
Čo je invalidný dôchodok a ako ho získať? (poradňa)
Svetoznáme autá, pivo či topánky: Ako dobre poznáte Česko? (kvíz)
Svetoznáme autá, pivo či topánky: Ako dobre poznáte Česko? (kvíz)
Rozšírenie bojov do Ruska vyhnalo ceny plynu na maximá: Gazprom upozorňuje, že to nemusí byť koniec!
Rozšírenie bojov do Ruska vyhnalo ceny plynu na maximá: Gazprom upozorňuje, že to nemusí byť koniec!

Šport

LOH 2024 Protest prešiel a prichádza zmena: Američanke dodatočne odobrali medailu
LOH 2024 Protest prešiel a prichádza zmena: Američanke dodatočne odobrali medailu
OH Paríž
LOH 2024 Galapredstavenie Stephena Curryho: Americký dreamteam rozjasal celý svet!
LOH 2024 Galapredstavenie Stephena Curryho: Americký dreamteam rozjasal celý svet!
OH Paríž
LOH 2024 Napodobnila kolegyňu, ktorá tiež neprešla testami: Kontroverzná boxerka oslavuje zlato
LOH 2024 Napodobnila kolegyňu, ktorá tiež neprešla testami: Kontroverzná boxerka oslavuje zlato
OH Paríž
LOH 2024 Svetový unikát, ktorý nemá obdobu: Medailistka zo ZOH berie z Paríža bronz!
LOH 2024 Svetový unikát, ktorý nemá obdobu: Medailistka zo ZOH berie z Paríža bronz!
OH Paríž

Auto-moto

NDS: Cez víkend bude prebiehať čiastočná uzávera dvoch bratislavských mostov
NDS: Cez víkend bude prebiehať čiastočná uzávera dvoch bratislavských mostov
Doprava
VIDEO: Požiar elektromobilu v podzemnej garáži - totálna skaza. 140 zničených áut a zranení
VIDEO: Požiar elektromobilu v podzemnej garáži - totálna skaza. 140 zničených áut a zranení
Zaujímavosti
Takto má znieť nový Dodge Charger. Internet vybuchol
Takto má znieť nový Dodge Charger. Internet vybuchol
Zaujímavosti
Ľavú polovicu mosta v križovatke D1 a R1 opravili, nasleduje ďalšia fáza
Ľavú polovicu mosta v križovatke D1 a R1 opravili, nasleduje ďalšia fáza
Doprava

Kariéra a motivácia

Ak budete neustále míňať peniaze na týchto 10 vecí, nikdy skutočne nezbohatnete
Ak budete neustále míňať peniaze na týchto 10 vecí, nikdy skutočne nezbohatnete
Motivácia a inšpirácia
Snowflake generation: Pravda o tom, prečo sa dnešní mladí ľudia nevedia o seba postarať
Snowflake generation: Pravda o tom, prečo sa dnešní mladí ľudia nevedia o seba postarať
Aktuality
Nenechajte váš mozog otupieť: Týchto 12 vecí potrebuje vaša myseľ ako soľ
Nenechajte váš mozog otupieť: Týchto 12 vecí potrebuje vaša myseľ ako soľ
Motivácia a inšpirácia
Chcete vychovať nadpriemerne úspešné dieťa? Týchto 6 vecí už nikdy nerobte
Chcete vychovať nadpriemerne úspešné dieťa? Týchto 6 vecí už nikdy nerobte
Motivácia a produktivita

Varenie a recepty

Vynikajúci maslový rezeň z mletého mäsa s cibuľovou omáčkou.
Vynikajúci maslový rezeň z mletého mäsa s cibuľovou omáčkou.
Zlatý recept mojej babičky na kuracie prsia na šampiňónoch a pive, vynikajúci obed, ktorý v nedeľu tromfne aj rezne.
Zlatý recept mojej babičky na kuracie prsia na šampiňónoch a pive, vynikajúci obed, ktorý v nedeľu tromfne aj rezne.
Figový džem: Delikatesa, ktorá očarí chuťové poháriky celej rodiny
Figový džem: Delikatesa, ktorá očarí chuťové poháriky celej rodiny
Zemiakové kroketky
Zemiakové kroketky
Knedle a noky

Predpredaj.sk - Tu sa rodia zážitky

Stream naživo

Predpredaj.sk - Tu sa rodia zážitky

Tieto znamenia potrebujú sex najčastejšie: Ak ho nemajú, neváhajú skĺznuť do mileneckého pomeru
Partnerské vzťahy
Tieto znamenia potrebujú sex najčastejšie: Ak ho nemajú, neváhajú skĺznuť do mileneckého pomeru
Avízo Avízo
Teraz v TV   Večer v TV
Celý program
Demonštranta Ryana Sheersa (28)
Zahraničné
VIDEO Nespokojný demonštrant vyskakoval do policajtov: Okamžitá reakcia...AU! Na TOTO len tak nezabudne
84-ročná vodička si pomýlila
Zahraničné
Rakúska dôchodkyňa (84) si zmýlila brzdu s plynom: Zrámovala niekoľko hrobov, teraz je terčom posmechu!
Len 6-ročný chlapec bol
Domáce
Len 6-ročný chlapec bol postrelený vzduchovkou: Vo vážnom stave ho prevážal vrtuľník
Obľúbená sociálna sieť pod
Zahraničné
Obľúbená sociálna sieť pod paľbou kritiky: TOTO nariadila Európska únia, návyková funkcionalita je preč!

Ďalšie zo Zoznamu