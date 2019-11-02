Dicaprio tvrdí, že vďaka Grete je optimistický: Považuje ju za líderku našich čias
WASHINGTON - Slávny hollywoodsky herec Leonardo DiCaprio považuje švédsku ekologickú aktivistku Gretu Thunberg za "líderku našich čias". Napísal to vo svojom piatkovom poste na Instagrame, ktorý zverejnil po stretnutí s Gretou.
"História nás bude súdiť podľa toho, čo spravíme dnes pre to, aby sme zaistili, že aj budúce generácie budú môcť žiť na takej istej obývateľnej planéte, akú sme my tak bezstarostne považovali za samozrejmosť. Dúfam, že to, čo Greta hovorí, bude budíčkom pre lídrov po celom svete, ktorý ich presvedčí, že čas nečinnosti sa skončil," napísal DiCaprio.
There are few times in human history where voices are amplified at such pivotal moments and in such transformational ways – but @GretaThunberg has become a leader of our time. History will judge us for what we do today to help guarantee that future generations can enjoy the same livable planet that we have so clearly taken for granted. I hope that Greta’s message is a wake-up call to world leaders everywhere that the time for inaction is over. It is because of Greta, and young activists everywhere that I am optimistic about what the future holds. It was an honor to spend time with Greta. She and I have made a commitment to support one another, in hopes of securing a brighter future for our planet. #FridaysforFuture #ClimateStrike @fridaysforfuture
"Vďaka Grete a mladým aktivistom po celom svete som optimistický pri pomyslení na budúcnosť," uviedol herec, ktorý je sám bojovníkom proti nečinnosti vlád tvárou v tvár klimatickej kríze. "Bolo mi cťou stráviť čas s Gretou. Sľúbili sme si, že sa budeme navzájom podporovať v nádeji, že sa podarí zaistiť našej planéte svetlejšiu budúcnosť," napísal DiCaprio.