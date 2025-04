PANIKA v Bielom dome: Počas Trumpovho príhovoru SKOLABOVALA vnučka známeho lekára

🚨BREAKING: 🚨At the swearing in of Dr. Oz, looks like a young girl, some say is possibly Dr Oz' granddaughter Philomena, who was nauseous and looks like she is about to vomit. Daphne Oz had her hand under the girl's mouth.

The room was being evacuated when the feed was cut. pic.twitter.com/u2eLmWWhtK