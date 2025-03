Americký minister Rubio pre protiizraelské protesty odobral vyše 300 študentom víza

🚨URGENT: MPAC demands the immediate release of Rumeysa Ozturk, a Tufts student and F-1 visa holder abducted by DHS agents with no charges—on her way to an Iftar.



This is a chilling violation of civil liberties during Ramadan.



📢 Speak out. Call your Reps. #freerumeysa pic.twitter.com/qqLKJOhCVL