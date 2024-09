Voľby na Srí Lanke vyhral Dissanajake: O prezidentovi rozhodne až druhé kolo

Congratulations, Brother Anura Kumara Dissanayake, on becoming the 9th President of Sri Lanka! 🎉 Your victory marks new era of hope and leadership for our nation. We stand with you as we move towards a brighter future together. 🇱🇰

#SriLanka #AnuraKumaraDissanayake #Brother #AKD pic.twitter.com/opaM2kKoRp