Pri pobreží Jemenu čelil jeden ropný tanker až štyrom útokom

MARITIME SECURITY 🚨 ⚓️



Houthis attack Liberia-flagged Greece-based Delta Tankers crude oil tanker DELTA BLUE (IMO 9601235) 4 times using RPG, Missile, USV and another Missile.



During the USV attack, the on board AST successfully destroyed the USV. This is the second time an… pic.twitter.com/YfFabTVL3v