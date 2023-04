Maďarsko zažíva druhý stredovek: Páry rovnakého pohlavia majú byť nahlasované! Neslýchaný zákon môže mať dohru

This is Viktor Orbán's answer to a majority of 🇪🇺 suing his Kremlin-inspired anti-LGBTIQ+ law:



A new law allowing anonymous reporting of LGBTIQ+ families & activists to the Hungarian authorities.



He's creating "Little Russia" in the European Union.

🏳️‍🌈🇭🇺https://t.co/qTOTMU6fS5