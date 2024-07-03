Streda3. júl 2024, meniny má Miloslav, zajtra Prokop
KVÍZ Spoločenská etiketa: Ovládate základné princípy? Otestujte sa, či máte pravidlá v malíčku

(Zdroj: Getty Images)
© Zoznam/nh © Zoznam/nh

Etiketa je súbor pravidiel slušného správania. Vedie k empatii a úcte a prispieva tak k lepšiemu a krajšiemu spolužitiu medzi ľuďmi. Ovládate základné princípy slušného správania? Otestujte sa v našom kvíze.

Viac o téme: EtiketaSlušné správanieKvíz
Nahlásiť chybu

Pauhofová provokovala na červenom koberci: AHA, komu skočila do náručia! Jej muž to nie je…
ROZHOVOR Ministerka Šimkovičová: Od exšéfa RTVS Machaja som žiadala externé zmluvy, doteraz ich nemám
Preventívno-dopravná akcia Krajského riaditeľstva policajného zboru so Slovenským Červeným krížom
Na trati pri Pezinku
Vlak opäť zabíjal! Traja ľudia prišli pri brutálnej zrážke o život: Jeden z nich si ľahol priamo pred rútiaci sa stroj
AKTUALIZOVANÉ Ústava SR
MIMORIADNE Verdikt, na ktorý čakalo celé Slovensko: Ústavný súd rozhodol o spornej novele Trestného zákona!
Andrea Pivarčiová
Sekciu marketingu a komunikácie v STVR povedie Andrea Pivarčiová
OBROVSKÁ STRATA Zomrel náš legendárny ARCHITEKT! Jeho IKONICKÚ stavbu pozná každý: Patrí medzi NAJKRAJŠIE na Slovensku
OBROVSKÁ STRATA Zomrel náš legendárny ARCHITEKT! Jeho IKONICKÚ stavbu pozná každý: Patrí medzi NAJKRAJŠIE na Slovensku
AKTUALIZOVANÉ Na snímke poskytnutej NASA
Hurikán Beryl už vyčíňa na Jamajke: V krajine platí zákaz vychádzania
Clelia sa zrútila do
Desivá smrť krásnej Clelie (†25): Zrútila sa do výťahovej šachty! Nemala šancu prežiť
V Bolívii sa uskutočnil
USA popreli účasť na neúspešnom pokuse o prevrat v Bolívii
Marine Le Penová
Predvolebné prieskumy vo Francúzsku naznačujú, že krajná pravica nezíska väčšinu
Dcéra slávnej Susan Sarandon
Dcéra slávnej Susan Sarandon (77) sa druhýkrát VYDALA: Uff, svadobnými šatami POBÚRILA!
Zuzana Ťapáková
ŠOK! Zuzanu Ťapakovú v STVR odvolali z funkcie: Aha, kto ju nahradí
Táňa Pauhofová a Jiří
Pauhofová provokovala na červenom koberci: AHA, komu skočila do náručia! Jej muž to nie je...
SKVELÉ SPRÁVY ťažko chorej
SKVELÉ SPRÁVY ťažko chorej Doherty (53): Rakovinové bunky sa ZMENILI... Opäť cíti NÁDEJ!
Hotelová chyžná prezradila, aké
Hotelová chyžná prezradila, aké nechutnosti hostia zabúdajú v izbách: Vibrátory veľké ako... A je to ešte horšie!
Chronická nespavosť môže súvisieť
Chronická nespavosť môže súvisieť s tým, čo jeme: Ukazuje štúdia
Futbaloví fanúšikovia zaskočili vodičku:
Futbaloví fanúšikovia zaskočili vodičku: Neuveríte, čo urobili, keď sa snažila zaparkovať! Úžasné VIDEO
Najhorší útok žraloka v
Najhorší útok žraloka v histórii si vyžiadal desiatky obetí: Preživší opísali štyri dni hrôzy! Hotové jatky
Horoskop na júl zamieša
Horoskop na júl zamieša kartami: Rozvody, rozchody a veľké zmeny – týkajú sa aj vás?
20 najroztomilejších psov na
20 najroztomilejších psov na svete, ktoré ľudia zbožňujú: Nájdeš tam aj svojho chlpáča?
Júlový lunárny kalendár pre
Júlový lunárny kalendár pre záhradné práce: Kedy je ideálne zberať úrodu či kosiť trávnik?
TEST tradičných pareníc: Jedna
TEST tradičných pareníc: Jedna putovala rovno do koša, no víťaz bol jasný
Rusko je pripravené pokračovať v dodávkach plynu do EÚ: Ukrajina trvá na svojom postoji!
Rusko je pripravené pokračovať v dodávkach plynu do EÚ: Ukrajina trvá na svojom postoji!
Ikonická „Kukurica“ v Bratislave má prejsť obnovou za desiatky miliónov: Bude v nej nové sídlo ministerstva! (foto)
Ikonická „Kukurica“ v Bratislave má prejsť obnovou za desiatky miliónov: Bude v nej nové sídlo ministerstva! (foto)
Odborári sa pustili do ministra Tomáša: Reči o vysokých sociálnych dávkach sú podľa nich hlúpy mýtus!
Odborári sa pustili do ministra Tomáša: Reči o vysokých sociálnych dávkach sú podľa nich hlúpy mýtus!
Alarmujúce zistenia NKÚ: Po cestách jazdia tisíce nepoistených áut, kontrola fatálne zlyháva!
Alarmujúce zistenia NKÚ: Po cestách jazdia tisíce nepoistených áut, kontrola fatálne zlyháva!

Jeho telo objavili na poli neďaleko cintorína: Nezvestný majster sveta zomrel strašnou smrťou (†42)
Jeho telo objavili na poli neďaleko cintorína: Nezvestný majster sveta zomrel strašnou smrťou (†42)
Oveľa tesnejší zápas, než sa čakalo: Slovan spasil Mak, no prišiel o kľúčového hráča
Oveľa tesnejší zápas, než sa čakalo: Slovan spasil Mak, no prišiel o kľúčového hráča
Našli spoločnú reč a rozhodol o svojej budúcnosti! Kelemen podpísal kontrakt s tímom NHL
Našli spoločnú reč a rozhodol o svojej budúcnosti! Kelemen podpísal kontrakt s tímom NHL
VIDEO Historický moment! Famózny Cavendish ovládol šprint a vytvoril nový rekord Tour de France
VIDEO Historický moment! Famózny Cavendish ovládol šprint a vytvoril nový rekord Tour de France
V Chorvátsku zhorelo turistovi zaparkované auto. Požiar začal v kufri. Škoda 20-tisíc
V Chorvátsku zhorelo turistovi zaparkované auto. Požiar začal v kufri. Škoda 20-tisíc
Pohodlie pri jazde po diaľnici s asistentom jazdy Kia HDA
Pohodlie pri jazde po diaľnici s asistentom jazdy Kia HDA
Boli sme pri tom: Land Rover DEFENDER OCTA: Nová V8 a brutálne schopnosti v teréne
Boli sme pri tom: Land Rover DEFENDER OCTA: Nová V8 a brutálne schopnosti v teréne
Bentley Continental GT Speed žije, motor W12 už ale nie
Bentley Continental GT Speed žije, motor W12 už ale nie
Tipy a triky: Ako má vyzerať úspešná prezentácia?
Tipy a triky: Ako má vyzerať úspešná prezentácia?
Tieto 3 frázy prestaňte používať, inak vás budú ostatní považovať za slabých a neistých
Tieto 3 frázy prestaňte používať, inak vás budú ostatní považovať za slabých a neistých
Slováci sú rozdelení na dva tábory: Niektorí môžu utratiť na letnú dovolenku menej ako 300 eur, iní minú viac ako päťnásobok
Slováci sú rozdelení na dva tábory: Niektorí môžu utratiť na letnú dovolenku menej ako 300 eur, iní minú viac ako päťnásobok
Dôchodcovia, pozor: Štátna podpora na solárne panely pokryje väčšinu výdavkov
Dôchodcovia, pozor: Štátna podpora na solárne panely pokryje väčšinu výdavkov
Najväčší rodinný problém každého znamenia zverokruhu: Z pohľadu hviezd nie je náhoda, že sa trápite práve týmto
Najväčší rodinný problém každého znamenia zverokruhu: Z pohľadu hviezd nie je náhoda, že sa trápite práve týmto
