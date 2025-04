Obrovská TRAGÉDIA: Hviezda Talentu zahynula pri AUTONEHODE... Mal iba 18 rokov!

Can not get Órán Mcconville & his family out of my head. Such a tragic loss of a life. That poor family have been through so much.

Sending my condolences & prayers to the Mcconville family, to Órans friends & the @drumgath_gac community at this time.



Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam pic.twitter.com/IFsca2A7Y5