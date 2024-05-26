KVÍZ pre milovníkov živočíšnej ríše: Viete, koľko sa dožíva mucha, korytnačka či ovca? Otestujte sa!

(Zdroj: Getty Images, Topky)
BRATISLAVA - Okrem nás, ľudí, tvoria život na zemi aj ďalšie živočíchy, pričom bez niektorých by sme si nevedeli predstaviť život. Medzi ne patria napríklad psy, mačky, ale aj hospodárske zvieratá, z ktorých máme úžitok či tie exotické, z ktorých máme zážitok. Viete, ako dlho sa priemerne dožijú napríklad korytnačka, mucha či ovca? Otestujte sa v našom kvíze!
{{ poll.title }}
{{ poll.image_description }} (Zdroj: {{ poll.image_resource }})
{{ poll.title }}
{{ poll.thanks }}
{{ question.text }}
{{ answer.text }}
{{ poll.type == 'percent' ? Number(answer.percent).toFixed(2) + '%' : answer.votes }}
{{ question.text }}
Hlasovalo: {{questions[0].votes}}
{{ poll.title }}
{{ poll.image_description }} (Zdroj: {{ poll.image_resource }})
{{ qIndex+1 }}/{{ questions.length }}
{{ question.text }}
Môžete označiť viacero odpovedí.
{{ question.context }}
{{ profiles[profileEvalueated.index].name }}
Zhoda: {{ profileEvalueated.weightPercentage }}%
{{ profiles[profileEvalueated.index].image_description }} (Zdroj: {{ profiles[profileEvalueated.index].image_resource }})
×