Nedeľa26. máj 2024, meniny má Dušan, zajtra Iveta
KVÍZ pre milovníkov živočíšnej ríše: Viete, koľko sa dožíva mucha, korytnačka či ovca? Otestujte sa!

(Zdroj: Getty Images, Topky)
© Zoznam/mKov © Zoznam/mKov

BRATISLAVA - Okrem nás, ľudí, tvoria život na zemi aj ďalšie živočíchy, pričom bez niektorých by sme si nevedeli predstaviť život. Medzi ne patria napríklad psy, mačky, ale aj hospodárske zvieratá, z ktorých máme úžitok či tie exotické, z ktorých máme zážitok. Viete, ako dlho sa priemerne dožijú napríklad korytnačka, mucha či ovca? Otestujte sa v našom kvíze!

Tréner Michaloviec František Straka po udržaní sa v Niké lige
Tréner FC Petržalka Michal Kuruc po prehre v baráži o Niké ligu v Michalovciach
Prehliadka priestorov bývalého cukrovaru v Trnave
Prehovoril muž, ktorý strieľal
Prehovoril muž, ktorý strieľal po deťoch na ihrisku! O zranenom chlapcovi údajne nevedel
Domáce
Výnimočné Župné dni zožali
Výnimočné Župné dni zožali úspech, trápny incident ich nezatienil!
Domáce
Pozor! Z trhu sťahujú
Pozor! Z trhu sťahujú obľúbenú potravinu: Podľa oborníkov nie je vhodná na konzumáciu
Domáce
Pokračujúca obnova hradu Čičva čelí problémom s nedostatkom materiálu
Pokračujúca obnova hradu Čičva čelí problémom s nedostatkom materiálu
Španielska polícia hľadá mŕtvolu
Hrozivý objav: Pes niesol v tlame ruku mŕtvej ženy! Polícia hľadá telo
Zahraničné
Boeing 777 spoločnosti American
Hrozivá chyba na boeingoch: Lietadlo môže explodovať, týka sa to 300 strojov
Zahraničné
Našli vrak slávnej ponorky
Našli vrak slávnej ponorky USS Harder, ktorá bojovala počas 2. svetovej vojny
Zahraničné
Maldivy žiadajú o finančnú
Maldivy žiadajú o finančnú pomoc na boj proti stúpajúcej hladine morí
Karin Majtánová s tímom
Karin Majtánová opäť medzi najlepšími: Za to, čo spravila, si zaslúži medailu!
Domáci prominenti
Justin Bieber, Hailey Biber
Rozruch kvôli FOTKE tehotnej Bieber: Špekulácie fanúšikov.... Vraj odhalila POHLAVIE a MENO dieťaťa!
Zahraniční prominenti
PIKANTNÉ FOTO markizáckeho ženícha:
PIKANTNÉ FOTO markizáckeho ženícha: Pred objektív sa postavil s HOLÝM... Úúúú!
Domáci prominenti
Bibiana Bárdyová predvádzala na
Bárdyho žena je v šoubiznise už 10 rokov, len ste si ju nevšimli: HVIEZDOU vo svetle reflektorov!
Žena náhodou odhalila tajomstvo
Žena náhodou odhalila tajomstvo svojej najlepšej kamarátky: Opitá priznala, s kým spala! Toto je koniec
Zaujímavosti
Dva dôvody, prečo by
Dva dôvody, prečo by ste nikdy nemali brať mušle z pláže: TOTO sa vám môže poriadne vypomstiť!
Zaujímavosti
Mamička (28) bez stopy
Mamička (28) bez stopy zmizla: Rok predtým nahrala VIDEO s mrazivým odkazom! Nasledovala obrovská tragédia
Zaujímavosti
FOTO Žena si myslela, že
Žena si myslela, že sa v skrinke rozsypali kávové zrná: Keď prišla bližšie, skoro odpadla! Nechutná FOTO
10 vecí, ktoré treba
10 vecí, ktoré treba zažiť v Abú Dhabí: Čo má dovolenkový raj spoločné s Parížom?
plnielanu.sk
ADVERTORIÁL Služba pre Slovákov, ktorá
Služba pre Slovákov, ktorá ti ušetrí čas: Teraz ju môžeš mať úplne zadarmo
hashtag.sk
Novinky z podmorského sveta:
Novinky z podmorského sveta: Pozri sa, čo ukrýva záhadný objekt uprostred šíreho oceánu
hashtag.sk
Recept na dnes: Pripravte
Recept na dnes: Pripravte si parádne jahodové maslo – Deti sa ho nevedia dojesť!
Takáto je pravda o raste cien nehnuteľností: Porovnanie so zvyšovaním platov hovorí jasne!
Takáto je pravda o raste cien nehnuteľností: Porovnanie so zvyšovaním platov hovorí jasne!
Viete o úveroch a hypotékach naozaj všetko? Otestujte sa! (kvíz)
Viete o úveroch a hypotékach naozaj všetko? Otestujte sa! (kvíz)
Šokujúci incident vo veľkej americkej banke má dohru: Chyba obchodníka ohrozila celý európsky akciový trh!
Šokujúci incident vo veľkej americkej banke má dohru: Chyba obchodníka ohrozila celý európsky akciový trh!
Prepad cien na pumpách pokračoval: Nafta je už na Slovensku jedna z najlacnejších v únii!
Nepríjemnosť pre reprezentačný kemp Slovákov: Hamšík musel urobiť vynútenú zmenu v nominácii
Nepríjemnosť pre reprezentačný kemp Slovákov: Hamšík musel urobiť vynútenú zmenu v nominácii
EURO
MS V HOKEJI 2024 Česko si zahrá o zlato! Pred domácim publikom rozbilo zaskočených Švédov
MS V HOKEJI 2024 Česko si zahrá o zlato! Pred domácim publikom rozbilo zaskočených Švédov
MS v hokeji
Tragická správa ranila športový svet: Hviezdny golfista zomrel deň po odhlásení z turnaja
Tragická správa ranila športový svet: Hviezdny golfista zomrel deň po odhlásení z turnaja
Ostatné
MS V HOKEJI 2024 Aj legendárny Jágr ťažko hľadal slová: Takúto čerešničku by si prial vo finále
MS V HOKEJI 2024 Aj legendárny Jágr ťažko hľadal slová: Takúto čerešničku by si prial vo finále
VIDEO: BMW má najbrutálnejšie luxusné prémiové kombi na svete. Toto je ono
VIDEO: BMW má najbrutálnejšie luxusné prémiové kombi na svete. Toto je ono
Novinky
Patak Motors chystá sériovú výrobu svojho Roadstera vo Fiľakove
Patak Motors chystá sériovú výrobu svojho Roadstera vo Fiľakove
Novinky
TEST: Jaguar F-Pace SVR - kráľov problémový brat. Miluje zábavu a staré dobré časy
TEST: Jaguar F-Pace SVR - kráľov problémový brat. Miluje zábavu a staré dobré časy
Klasické testy
VIDEO: Tento Mercedes má nahradiť hneď dva modely. Prináša nové technológie
VIDEO: Tento Mercedes má nahradiť hneď dva modely. Prináša nové technológie
Ušetrené = zarobené: Relaxujte a načerpajte energiu doma vďaka
Ušetrené = zarobené: Relaxujte a načerpajte energiu doma vďaka "Staycation"
Motivácia a inšpirácia
10 dobre platených pozícií, ktoré môžete vykonávať aj bez predošlých skúseností
10 dobre platených pozícií, ktoré môžete vykonávať aj bez predošlých skúseností
Hľadám prácu
Nájdite si ideálnu prácu podľa horoskopu
Nájdite si ideálnu prácu podľa horoskopu
Motivácia a inšpirácia
5 kreatívnych taktík, ktoré obchodné reťazce používajú na to, aby ste v obchode minuli viac
5 kreatívnych taktík, ktoré obchodné reťazce používajú na to, aby ste v obchode minuli viac
Zničila som vzťah svojej sestry: Mala som však na to dôvod, toho muža si nezaslúžila
Partnerské vzťahy
Zničila som vzťah svojej sestry: Mala som však na to dôvod, toho muža si nezaslúžila
KVÍZ pre milovníkov živočíšnej
Domáce
KVÍZ pre milovníkov živočíšnej ríše: Viete, koľko sa dožíva mucha, korytnačka či ovca? Otestujte sa!
