Utorok24. december 2024, meniny má Adam, Eva, zajtra
Domáce
Zahraničné
Prominenti
Šport
Zaujímavosti
Ekonomika
Kvízy
Topky tv
Lifestyle
Voľný čas

Poznáte vianočné zvyky a tradície vo svete? Tento KVÍZ zvládnu len skutoční milovníci Vianoc

Ilustračné foto
Ilustračné foto (Zdroj: Getty Images)
© Zoznam/pk © Zoznam/pk

BRATISLAVA - Vianočné zvyky sa môžu naprieč krajinami líšiť. Kým niektoré pôsobia trochu vtipne, iné sú priam bizarne. Ako dobre však tieto zvyky a tradície poznáte? Otestujte sa v našom kvíze!

Viac o téme: KvízVianočné zvykyVianoceVianočné tradície
Nahlásiť chybu

Odporúčame

Predpredaj.sk - Tu sa rodia zážitky

Zoznam TV

Ford Ranger Wildtrak X
Ford Ranger Wildtrak X
Auto-Moto
Šou Pečie celé Slovensko má svojho VÍŤAZA: Prihlásil sa, lebo mal ZLÝ DEŇ v práci!
Šou Pečie celé Slovensko má svojho VÍŤAZA: Prihlásil sa, lebo mal ZLÝ DEŇ v práci!
Prominenti
Hexáci chystajú nádhernú vec: Robia tajnosti, ale TOTO prezradili!
Hexáci chystajú nádhernú vec: Robia tajnosti, ale TOTO prezradili!
Prominenti

Domáce správy

Ako prežiť Vianoce v
Ako prežiť Vianoce v pokojí a zdraví? Treba dodržiavať TIETO rady: Pozor aj na zvýšené hliadky!
Domáce
Slovenské nebo bude chrániť
Slovenské nebo bude chrániť moderný izraelský systém: Ministerstvo obrany schválilo predaj za 560 miliónov
Domáce
Vianoce spoza mreží: Vieme,
Vianoce spoza mreží: Vieme, čo budú mať väzni cez sviatky na tanieroch! Nechýba výzdoba, koledy či súťaže
Domáce
OBROVSKÁ STRATA Po koncerte náhle zomrel medzinárodne obdivovaný HUDOBNÍK! Nahrával aj so svetoznámym spevákom
OBROVSKÁ STRATA Po koncerte náhle zomrel medzinárodne obdivovaný HUDOBNÍK! Nahrával aj so svetoznámym spevákom
Banská Bystrica

Zahraničné

Zdravotné komplikácie Billa Clintona:
Zdravotné komplikácie Billa Clintona: 78-ročný exprezident je opäť v nemocnici
Zahraničné
Napätie medzi Kosovom a
Napätie medzi Kosovom a Srbskom rastie: Srpska lista vylúčená z parlamentných volieb
Zahraničné
Protest na pamiatku zavraždeného
Izrael prvýkrát priznal, že zabil bývalého vodcu Hamasu Haníju: Minister zahraničných vecí varuje húsíov
Zahraničné
Volodymyr Zelenskyj
MIMORIADNY ONLINE Zelenskyj odhaľuje detaily: Slovensko údajne odmietlo ukrajinskú ponuku kompenzácie za tranzit plynu
Zahraničné

Prominenti

Vianočné stromčeky celebrít: Gýč
Vianočné stromčeky celebrít: Gýč alebo klasika? Hlasujte za NAJkrajší!
Domáci prominenti
Nemci Čechov a Slovákov
Nemci Čechov a Slovákov totálne zahanbili: Popelku MILUJÚ... Neuveríte, KOĽKOKRÁT ju budú vysielať!
Domáci prominenti
Ava Gardner
Kruté podmienky pre filmovú hviezdu: Dva potraty... Tehotenstvo mala zakázané!
Osobnosti
Angelina Jolie.
Angelina Jolie odhalila TAJOMSTVO, ktoré mnohých šokuje: Nový film ju zachránil!
Zahraniční prominenti

Zaujímavosti

Poznáte vianočné zvyky a
Poznáte vianočné zvyky a tradície vo svete? Tento KVÍZ zvládnu len skutoční milovníci Vianoc
Zaujímavosti
Pozor na vianočný sex:
Pozor na vianočný sex: Počas sviatkov vzrastá počet BOLESTIVÝCH zranení, varujú experti! Takto im predídete
Zaujímavosti
7 mýtov o orálnom
7 mýtov o orálnom sexe, ktorým by ste nemali veriť
vysetrenie.sk
Muž odišiel do Antarktídy,
Muž odišiel do Antarktídy, aby dokázal, že Zem je plochá: Zažil poriadny ŠOK! Dôležitý odkaz ostatným
Zaujímavosti

Dobré správy

Výber vianočných vtipov: Tieto
Výber vianočných vtipov: Tieto zábavné momenty rozžiaria deň ako svetielka na stromčeku
plnielanu.sk
KVÍZ Najkrajšie obce Slovenska:
KVÍZ Najkrajšie obce Slovenska: Spoznáte ich všetky? Niektoré vás určite prekvapia
plnielanu.sk
Čudné svetové rekordy: Aká
Čudné svetové rekordy: Aká váha sa dá zdvihnúť za pomoci jazyka a koľko merajú najširšie ústa?
hashtag.sk
Štedrá večera bez mäsa?
Štedrá večera bez mäsa? Takto pripravíte klasiku v novom chutnom šate
plnielanu.sk

Ekonomika

Toto sú najkrajšie bankovky sveta za tento rok! Zvíťazí britský Kráľ Karol III., čínsky drak či krásy Karibiku? (foto)
Toto sú najkrajšie bankovky sveta za tento rok! Zvíťazí britský Kráľ Karol III., čínsky drak či krásy Karibiku? (foto)
Zelenskyj: Fico rokuje s Ruskom pre osobné výhody, je to bezpečnostný problém pre Slovensko aj Európu!
Zelenskyj: Fico rokuje s Ruskom pre osobné výhody, je to bezpečnostný problém pre Slovensko aj Európu!
Na slovenský trh prichádza nová Škoda Kodiaq RS: Poznáme už aj cenu po zvýšení DPH! (foto)
Na slovenský trh prichádza nová Škoda Kodiaq RS: Poznáme už aj cenu po zvýšení DPH! (foto)
Česká banka pôsobiaca aj u nás poriadne vystrašila klientov: Test krízovej komunikácie dopadol katastrofou!
Česká banka pôsobiaca aj u nás poriadne vystrašila klientov: Test krízovej komunikácie dopadol katastrofou!

Šport

Slovenský šport zabodoval: Hromada medailí i svetový rekord, slzy šťastia boli namieste!
Slovenský šport zabodoval: Hromada medailí i svetový rekord, slzy šťastia boli namieste!
Ostatné
Kanada - Česko: Online prenos z generálky pred štartom MS v hokeji do 20 rokov
Kanada - Česko: Online prenos z generálky pred štartom MS v hokeji do 20 rokov
MS v hokeji do 20 rokov
VIDEO Vztýčený prostredník a kopnutie do protihráča: Pozrite, čo si dovolil český hokejista
VIDEO Vztýčený prostredník a kopnutie do protihráča: Pozrite, čo si dovolil český hokejista
Európa
VIDEO Devils na čele Východnej konferencie: Tatarov tím rozdrvil Rangers
VIDEO Devils na čele Východnej konferencie: Tatarov tím rozdrvil Rangers
NHL

Auto-moto

Keď chcete všetko v jednom: dodávka, traktor, offroad, rodinné kombi...
Keď chcete všetko v jednom: dodávka, traktor, offroad, rodinné kombi...
Novinky
Kuriózna zvolávacia akcia Jaguaru. Na tomto by ste sa aj zasmiali, keby...
Kuriózna zvolávacia akcia Jaguaru. Na tomto by ste sa aj zasmiali, keby...
Zaujímavosti
Proti tomuto Bavoráku sme všetci bojovali. BMW ho z hry pretvorilo na realitu
Proti tomuto Bavoráku sme všetci bojovali. BMW ho z hry pretvorilo na realitu
Zaujímavosti
TEST: Dacia Duster 4x4 - Choď kam chceš!
TEST: Dacia Duster 4x4 - Choď kam chceš!
Testy

Kariéra a motivácia

Aké sú dôchodky na Slovensku? Pozrite sa, aká bude ich výška v roku 2025
Aké sú dôchodky na Slovensku? Pozrite sa, aká bude ich výška v roku 2025
Domáce
Najväčšie zmeny na trhu práce, ktoré priniesol rok 2024: Zasiahla niektorá aj vás?
Najväčšie zmeny na trhu práce, ktoré priniesol rok 2024: Zasiahla niektorá aj vás?
Pracovné prostredie
Čo musíte urobiť, aby ste zlepšili svoju finančnú situáciu? Tento jednoduchý KVÍZ to odhalí
Čo musíte urobiť, aby ste zlepšili svoju finančnú situáciu? Tento jednoduchý KVÍZ to odhalí
O práci s humorom
12 znamení, že ste na tom horšie ako priemerný Slovák
12 znamení, že ste na tom horšie ako priemerný Slovák
Ekonomika - trh práce

Varenie a recepty

Nestíhate? 12 receptov na jednoduché vianočné koláče, ktoré sú hotové do hodiny.
Nestíhate? 12 receptov na jednoduché vianočné koláče, ktoré sú hotové do hodiny.
Retro okienko: Spomínate si na tieto salónky? Najlacnejšie boli za 8,50 Kčs. Mnohí ich robili sami doma.
Retro okienko: Spomínate si na tieto salónky? Najlacnejšie boli za 8,50 Kčs. Mnohí ich robili sami doma.
Ako dochutiť zemiakový šalát? Malý trik urobí veľký rozdiel
Ako dochutiť zemiakový šalát? Malý trik urobí veľký rozdiel
Aké zemiaky na zemiakový šalát vybrať? Je to tento varný typ!
Aké zemiaky na zemiakový šalát vybrať? Je to tento varný typ!

Technológie

Lítiovým batériám zvoní umieračik. Prelomová technológia je kúštik od toho, aby ich nahradila
Lítiovým batériám zvoní umieračik. Prelomová technológia je kúštik od toho, aby ich nahradila
Správy
Takto získaš ďalších 15 GB pre Gmail bez toho, aby ťa to stalo čoby len jeden cent
Takto získaš ďalších 15 GB pre Gmail bez toho, aby ťa to stalo čoby len jeden cent
Návody
Google vyhľadávač dostane nový „AI režim“. Ten môže od základov prekopať to, ako vyhľadávame informácie na internete
Google vyhľadávač dostane nový „AI režim“. Ten môže od základov prekopať to, ako vyhľadávame informácie na internete
Aplikácie a hry
Cez tieto aplikácie stiahneš najlepšie pozadia pre tvoj Android smartfón
Cez tieto aplikácie stiahneš najlepšie pozadia pre tvoj Android smartfón
Aplikácie a hry

Bývanie

10 krásnych inšpirácií, ako prestrieť na štedrovečerný stôl. Na aké detaily nedajú dopustiť svetoví dizajnéri?
10 krásnych inšpirácií, ako prestrieť na štedrovečerný stôl. Na aké detaily nedajú dopustiť svetoví dizajnéri?
Pripomína tradičné vidiecke stavby, no zároveň takou nie je. Vnútri moderného domu objavíte bývanie s útulnou rodinnou atmosférou
Pripomína tradičné vidiecke stavby, no zároveň takou nie je. Vnútri moderného domu objavíte bývanie s útulnou rodinnou atmosférou
Ako správne dekorovať na Vianoce, aby ste sa vyhli chybám a gýču? Nasledujte týchto 9 dizajnových tipov!
Ako správne dekorovať na Vianoce, aby ste sa vyhli chybám a gýču? Nasledujte týchto 9 dizajnových tipov!
Týchto 5 vianočných trendov pre rok 2024 udávajú svetoví dizajnéri. Spoznajte, ktoré to sú!
Týchto 5 vianočných trendov pre rok 2024 udávajú svetoví dizajnéri. Spoznajte, ktoré to sú!

Pre kutilov

Obľúbené rastliny s vianočnou atmosférou: Čo symbolizuje vianočná hviezda, imelo a ihličnatý strom?
Obľúbené rastliny s vianočnou atmosférou: Čo symbolizuje vianočná hviezda, imelo a ihličnatý strom?
Rastlina dňa
Ako predísť vykypeniu z hrnca či ochrániť hrnce pred pripáleninami? Osvedčené triky gazdiniek
Ako predísť vykypeniu z hrnca či ochrániť hrnce pred pripáleninami? Osvedčené triky gazdiniek
Údržba a opravy
Hľadáte náhradu za tradičný majonézový šalát? Táto trojica zaujme aj náročné jazýčky
Hľadáte náhradu za tradičný majonézový šalát? Táto trojica zaujme aj náročné jazýčky
Recepty
5 tipov na štýlové vianočné sviečky, ktoré si vyrobíte za menej ako 5 minút
5 tipov na štýlové vianočné sviečky, ktoré si vyrobíte za menej ako 5 minút
Doplnky a dekorácie

Predpredaj.sk - Tu sa rodia zážitky

Stream naživo

Predpredaj.sk - Tu sa rodia zážitky

Najúčinnejšie cviky na oblasť pása: Takto sa zbavíte aj vnútorného brušného tuku
Chudnutie a diéty
Najúčinnejšie cviky na oblasť pása: Takto sa zbavíte aj vnútorného brušného tuku
Teraz v TV   Večer v TV
Celý program
Volodymyr Zelenskyj
Zahraničné
MIMORIADNY ONLINE Zelenskyj odhaľuje detaily: Slovensko údajne odmietlo ukrajinskú ponuku kompenzácie za tranzit plynu
Ako prežiť Vianoce v
Domáce
Ako prežiť Vianoce v pokojí a zdraví? Treba dodržiavať TIETO rady: Pozor aj na zvýšené hliadky!
Pochybenie a ZBYTOČNÁ smrť:
Zahraničné
Pochybenie a ZBYTOČNÁ smrť: Julie (†23) mohla ešte žiť! SMIEŠNE odškodné od štátu, TAKTO (ne)funguje súdnictvo
Štyria muži sa začali
Zahraničné
Veľká BITKA na letisku: VIDEO Muži schmatli tabule a udierali sa hlava nehlava! Na mieste zasahovala polícia

Ďalšie zo Zoznamu