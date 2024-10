Poslucháči neverili vlastným ušiam: Namiesto moderátorov sa im z rádia prihovárala... Ľudia zúria!

OFF Radio Kraków, a niche 🇵🇱 radio for Gen Z, fires all staff to run the entire broadcast with 3 AI personas:

Pop culture trendsetter

Sound tech enthusiast

Queer culture advocate



Obviously, the generation constantly on SoMe is the easiest to format 🤷‍♂️ AI influencers come next pic.twitter.com/rQ0PtFObv0