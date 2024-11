Muža (68) v roku 2019 zrazilo auto: Keď sa prebral z kómy, veril, že má len 24 rokov! A potom prišiel ďalší šok

Luciano D'Adamo, the victim of a hit-and-run accident in 2019, woke up from a coma believing it was 1980.



After the 2019 accident, he had no memory of the past 40 years and didn’t recognize his 63-year-old self, his wife, or their grown son.



He’s spent the last five years… pic.twitter.com/NlkUZ3qLd6