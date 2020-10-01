FOTO Kedysi pastorka, dnes striptérka a bisexuálka (36): Žena prezradila, prečo opustila farnosť

LOS ANGELES - Prísna výchova v baptistickej rodine Nikole Mitchellovej nezabránila tomu, aby sa úplne oslobodila a urobila obrovský zvrat vo svojom živote. Američanka síce svojimi rozhodnutiami šokuje okolie, no tvrdí, že dôležitejšie než predsudky je pre ňu to, že momentálne prežíva najkrajšie obdobie svojho života.

Od Nikole, ktorá vyrastala v hlboko veriacej rodine, sa očakávalo, že bude tichá, zdržanlivá a milá. Jej sny však neboli ani zďaleka také konzervatívne ako predstavy jej okolia. "Od mladého veku som snívala o tom, že budem striptérka. Moje túžby a moje telo sa zrodili preto, aby boli hriešne a zlé," hovorí trojnásobná matka.

Spomína, ako jej rodičia od útleho detstva vštepovali, že žena nemá o ničom rozhodovať a patrí do kuchyne k deťom. I keď to bolo v rozpore s jej vlastným presvedčením, napokon sa stala farárkou. V roku 2011 sa spolu s teraz už exmanželom začlenila do evanjelickej farnosti Woodland Hills v Minnesote, ktorá jej otvorila možnosť rodovej rovnosti. Krátko nato začala vykonávať kázne.

Jej skutočná identita začala vychádzať na povrch v roku 2016, keď sa zúčastnila divadelného predstavenia orientovaného na komunitu LGBT. Táto udalosť vraj otriasla jej vnútorným svetom. O rok neskôr predniesla svoju poslednú víkendovú kázeň a opustila farnosť. Pár mesiacov nato zverejnila video, v ktorom priznala, že je bisexuálka a zároveň pansexuálka (príťažlivosť voči ľuďom bez ohľadu na ich pohlavie alebo rodovú rovnosť, pozn. red.). "Začala som na Instagrame sledovať manželku svojho kouča, ktorá sa venovala modelingu spodnej bielizne a veľmi ma to lákalo," uvádza Mitchellová. Zároveň si uvedomovala aj to, že sa chce hlbšie venovať svojim sexuálnym túžbam, tak sa prihlásila do kurzu s názvom "Sexpress You". Krátko nato sa nechala nafotiť nahá.

Nikole si založila účet na OnlyFans a za peniaze zverejňuje svoje explicitné fotografie a videá. Fotí hore bez, ale robí aj videá šité na mieru konkrétnym želaniam ľudí. Pracuje aj ako kouč a ponúka kurzy s názvom "Ako sa odhaliť", kde svojim klientom radí, ako majú rozvíjať svoju vnútornú identitu. "Moja sexualita je neuveriteľne liečivá a posvätná. A keď dávam tento dar ľuďom, žehnám im. Som šťastnejšia ako kedykoľvek predtým," uzatvára 36-ročná Američanka.