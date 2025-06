BREAKING: KNIFE ATTACK TURNS OKTOBERFEST SITE INTO CRIME SCENE IN MUNICH



A 30-year-old woman stabbed several people this evening at Theresienwiese, the huge open field in Munich.



The attack happened around 8 p.m. near Sankt-Pauls-Platz and Bavariaring, just a few minutes… pic.twitter.com/B8xwZyWCFz