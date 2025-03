Následky vojny na Ukrajine: Po internete sa rozbehol čierny obchod so ZBRAŇAMI, pašujú sa aj do ďalších krajín!

#France 🇫🇷: A historical submachine gun has recently appeared on the French black market in Seine-Saint-Denis, Grand #Paris:



Czechoslovak-made 7.62x25mm Tok Sa 26 (vz. 48b/52) submachine gun with two spare mags is currently on sale. The asking price is 4000€. pic.twitter.com/qmswN1Hk7t