Nemecká zbrojárska firma Rheinmetall postaví v Litve závod na delostreleckú muníciu

'The dialogue with 🇩🇪 Rheinmetall has been based on mutual understanding of this project's necessity & urgency. Today, this cooperation has enabled the beginning of construction of the artillery ammunition production plant', said 🇱🇹 PM @IngridaSimonyte.

🔗 https://t.co/6P2Jg6EMSC pic.twitter.com/z7qjUng3pb